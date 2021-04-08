Captain Glenn Shephard reveals Below Deck and Below Deck Med stars he wants on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Captain Glenn is down for a Below Deck crossover on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard has revealed which Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean stars he wants to see on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Over the years, there have been a couple of crossovers on the hit yachting franchise.

Chef Ben Robinson appeared on four seasons of Below Deck and one season of Below Deck Med. Plus, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 featured chef Adam Glick, who fans knew from two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Who are the Below Deck stars Captain Glenn wants to work with?

It’s no secret Captain Glenn’s the nicest guy in the world. His current and former crewmembers are continuously gushing over him. Anyone who previously appeared on any of the three yachting shows would be lucky to work with him.

Because of his nice nature, Captain Glenn was a little hesitant to reveal who he wanted to work with from the other two Below Deck shows.

“It’s kinda hard to say that because I don’t want to sound like I would swap one person for another. I think Eddie Lucas, the bosun from Below Deck. I really like Eddie. Eddie seems to be really good at what he does,” the captain shared in an interview with Digital Spy.

Former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain was, of course, on Captain Glenn’s list. Although he did admit since she’s retired from yachting, it’s a long shot.

Then again, Kate could possibly be persuaded to return for one season with him.

Captain Glen also wouldn’t hesitate to work with chef Ben. If that happened, Ben would be the only person to appear on all three Below Deck shows.

Who are the Below Deck Med stars that made Captain Glenn’s list?

Even though she’s living her best family life right now and out of yachting, Hannah Ferrier was also on Captain Glenn’s list. Image how great it would be to see Hannah work with a captain other than Captain Sandy.

Captain Glenn has no qualms about bringing back Adam either. They had issues, however, the captain has nothing but love for Adam.

The other two names from Below Deck Mediterranean were a bit surprising. Bugsy Drake and Malia White are two people the captain would love to have on his team.

Captain Glenn thinks Bugsy has “something special.” As for Malia, fans may dislike her, but the captain has a lot of respect for the bosun.

Wow, that’s quite an interesting mix of Below Deck, and Below Deck Mediterranean stars Captain Glenn Shephard wouldn’t mind having on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.