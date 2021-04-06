Adrienne isn’t afraid to speak her mind regarding Below Deck drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang drags Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn for dissing chief stews, and Hannah Ferrier has weighed in on it too.

Adrienne has inserted herself into the latest drama involving Captain Sandy and Hannah, which has fans talking on so many levels.

How did Adrienne drag Captain Sandy?

It all started thanks to the continued feud between the two Below Deck Mediterranean stars. They have never been best friends, but after Hannah’s firing, the tension has escalated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah said the captain had it in for her from day one and was competitive during an appearance on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeiste‪r‬. Captain Sandy responded to the claims by saying there was no competition because “I’m a captain, and she waits tables.”‬

The comment was disgraceful to all chief stews. Adrienne didn’t waste any time letting Captain Sandy know exactly how she felt.

“On behalf of myself (former chief stew) and EVERY chief stew, and every other stew on the planet: F**k you, Sandy. #TakeYourWaitressBSandShoveIt #belowDeck #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckSailing #TeamHannah,” Adrienne tweeted and included a picture of Captain Sandy’s words.

Hannah weighed in on Adrienne’s tweet

Adrienne’s tweet was soon filled with replies from Twitter users backing up her words. Fans once again took aim at the captain, who many feel continues to be on an ego trip.

Hannah was one of the first to respond. The Below Deck Med alum called out Captain Sandy for loving chef Adam Glick until he declared the captain, not a good leader.

“And I’m doing press – obviously, I get asked about what happened,” Hannah shared.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier_/Twitter

No explanation was needed on Adrienne’s part. The Below Deck chief stew accused Captain Sandy of living an “alternate universe.” Fans saw how the captain treated Hannah and clearly favored bosun Malia White.

Adrienne called all of Captain Sandy’s comments defending herself since the Season 5 drama “ridiculous.” However, it’s the captain insulting every single chief stew that really got Adrienne fuming.

It’s like she lives in an alternate universe. EVERYONE saw how she treated you horribly, how she favored Ma🐍ia, and how ridiculous all of her comments since then have been. THEN she doubles down and insults EVERY STEW IN THE INDUSTRY. WTF?!? pic.twitter.com/3SW1H9wndz — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) April 6, 2021

Even though Adrienne Gang only appeared on Season 1 of Below Deck, she stays in the loop with the yachting show and spin-offs.

This is not the first time she has slammed Captain Sandy Yawn. Last summer, Adrienne called the captain out for calling Malia, gay in a cameo video.

Adrienne also blasted Captain Sandy and Malia’s actions on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. Oh yes, that captain has made an enemy out of Adrienne, who isn’t afraid to diss the captain any chance she gets.

What did you think of Adrienne’s tweet?