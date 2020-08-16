Adrienne Gang blasts Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White for Below Deck Med actions as ‘petty and self-absorbed’

Below Deck alum, Adrienne Gang has blasted Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White calling their actions on Below Deck Mediterranean “petty and self-absorbed.”

Adrienne appeared on Season 1 of Below Deck as the first chief stew in the franchise. Fans know the famous Kate Chastain came in as chief stew during Season 2.

Although she was only on the Bravo show for one season, Adrienne has 13 years in the yachting industry. She is using her extensive experience to speak out on the current Below Deck Med drama involving, Malia, Captain Sandy, and Hannah Ferrier.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thoughts on Malia

Adrienne used social media to speak out on Malia’s behavior. It turns out Adrienne worked with Malia off camera before the bosun first appeared on Below Deck Med Season 2.

“She’s competent at her job, but extremely self-absorbed. I was only onboard with her for a week, and we were busy,” Adrienne wrote in one of her statements.

There is no question, Adrienne is Team Hannah. She has said so several times on social media. Adrienne even shared that is she would have walked away from Malia during the cabin chat. The bosun was beyond disrespectful in the way she spoke to Hannah.

“Malia has made mention several times that she is the youngest kid with a bunch of big brothers. She’s probably used to throwing fits to get her way,” Adrienne remarked.

The team of Malia and Captain Sandy ganging up on Hannah is disturbing for fans and Adrienne to watch weekly.

Captain Sandy the sellout

Adrienne also shared her thoughts on Captain Sandy, making it clear she thinks the captain has sold out to production. She had high hopes that the captain would be a leader for women empowerment but that is not the case.

“Sandy has now failed to resist that temptress too. It makes me sad. It makes me sad that she had such an incredible opportunity to prove that not all women (in contrast to the housewives) can stay above the cattiness. It just makes me sad,” Adrienne wrote

The chief also shared she believes so much of the show is a setup thanks to Captain Sandy giving in to production. Like fans, Adrienne believes chef Kiko being fired and Malia’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts, coming for a visit was a setup.

There is no question the current season of Below Deck Mediterranean has sparked a lot of outrage. Below Deck chief stew Adrienne Gang is getting in on the action of expressing her opinion on the Hannah Ferrier, Malia White, and Captain Sandy Yawn drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.