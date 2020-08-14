Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 After Show details: Premiere date, cast members, and how to watch

Bravo has announced the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 After Show, which will give fans even more insight into all the high-seas drama. As if the current season couldn’t get any juicier, the cast will now spill all the tea that viewers didn’t see play out onscreen.

The new show comes hot on the heels of a slew of fan backlash aimed at Captain Sandy Yawn, Malia White, and Bugsy Drake. Viewers are angry with how the three women, who are being dubbed “mean girls,” have treated chief stew Hannah Ferrier and fired chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran.

Next week, Hannah is presumably fired for having Valium on The Wellington, thanks to Malia ratting her out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The backlash of what is to come will no doubt hit an all-time high. Bravo is banking on that, which is one reason for the after show.

Below Deck Med Season 5 After Show details

It is not out of the ordinary for Bravo to have an after-show where the cast answers hard-hitting questions and spills the tea on the current season.

The Below Deck Season 7 After Show was one for the books thanks to the outlandish season. The season was full of misogynistic drama, which was further exposed during the cast breakdown of each episode.

Now, halfway into Season 5, Below Deck Med is finally getting an after show, according to The Daily Dish. It will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can expect blunt thoughts on the season and some behind-the-scenes secrets of The Wellington.

Read More Captain Sandy from Below Deck Med reminds fans what is really important in life

The Daily Dish didn’t reveal which cast members are expected to take part in the after show.

However, Captain Sandy, Malia, Bugsy, Hannah, Jessica More, Robert Westergaard, and Alex Radcliffe are featured in the promotion materials. They all make appearances, leaving chef Kiko, Malia’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts, and fired star Peter Hunziker up in the air about stints on the after show.

Premiere date and how to watch

Below Deck Med Season 5 After Show premieres on Monday, August 17, immediately following a supersized episode Below Deck Med. The timing is perfect, considering the episode is going to be a doozy.

New installments of the after-show can be watched on BravoTV.com and YouTube each week following new episodes of Below Deck Med. Bravo’s website keeps several of the after shows up at once, so they can be watched at any time.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 After Show is going to be must-see for all fans. It is just what viewers need to help gain more knowledge, insight, and understanding of the crazy season.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.