Below Deck Med: Malia White slams Hannah Ferrier for having valium on yacht

Malia White has slammed Hannah Ferrier for having valium on the yacht during the filming of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Viewers watched as Malia helped the chief stew through a panic attack after chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran was fired from The Wellington. It was during the time she was comforting Hannah that Malia learned she had valium on the yacht.

Hannah has been very open about her mental health issues on and off the Bravo show.

After a series of events, Malia ended up reporting the valium, along with a weed pen, to Captain Sandy. Hannah used social media to share her thoughts on Malia’s actions. Malia told her side of the story during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Just doing her job

At first, it seemed like Malia was only going to report the panic attack. Once Hannah didn’t give into Malia regarding the cabin switch, the bosun sent a text message with a picture of the drugs to Captain Sandy.

Andy didn’t shy away from asking Malia why she chose to report Hannah to Captain Sandy.

“I think in that moment when she asked for valium is when it really hit me that those were the pills that she was taking every night all season. That’s when it became a real serious thing for me,” Malia stated.

The WWHL host asked the question fans wanted to know. Did Malia turn Hannah in because of their cabin disagreement?

“I already had my bunk at that point, so, yeah, it was because it was my duty to. I don’t want to lose my licensing,” Malia shot back.

Hannah knew she was wrong

Malia let Andy know that she has never worked with a crew member who brought drugs on a yacht. However, the punishment for bringing drugs on board, even prescription drugs, is up to the captain. Below Deck Med fans are confident Captain Sandy is going to fire Hannah.

Andy kept trying to defend Hannah, but there is nothing he could say to change Malia’s mind. The bosun is standing by her choice.

“Hannah knows that what she was doing was wrong. She knows that it’s against the rules,” Malia said.

The point Andy couldn’t move on from was that valium isn’t illegal. Malia kept reiterating taking unauthorized drugs is illegal, and therefore Hannah broke the law in the bosun’s eyes.

Fan backlash isn’t going to change Malia White’s mind regarding turning Hannah Ferrier in for having valium on Below Deck Med. The fallout of the drug drama will play out in next week’s episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.