Bugsy Drake asks Below Deck Med fans to stop with hate and spread love

Bugsy Drake has asked Below Deck Mediterranean fans to stop with all the hate and spread love after days of enduring online trolls.

The second stew is speaking out after she and two of her co-stars have been bombarded with negative and hateful comments on social media. Thanks to the drama on the Bravo show, Captain Sandy Yawn, Malia White, and Bugsy have become the villains of Below Deck Med.

Fans are outraged over the various actions of the three women. The hate has gotten so bad that both Hannah Ferrier and Robert Westergaard have spoken out about it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, it is Bugsy’s turn to try to change the narrative.

Spread love not hate

Bugsy used Instagram to share that she did some self-reflecting and thinking after the most recent episode of the yachting show. She then asked for all the negativity to stop.

“All this ugly banter and these nasty words towards one another needs to STOP. Yes, I admit I am also at fault for snapping back at comments, but we need to stop tearing each other down over social media,” she stated in her message.

The Bravo personality asked fans to spread love and good vibes in an effort to change the world.

Read More Malia White erases drug rant Instagram post ahead of Hannah Ferrier valium fallout on Below Deck Med

“Obviously, We are not all going to agree on everything. Mental health is HUGE, but we can only improve on it when we join forces to combat the situation. We NEED more LOVE and POSITIVE vibes in this world,” Bugsy shared.

She ended her post by thanking those who have shown her love and support. Bugsy wants fans to know that she sees them and hears them. She is also grateful for those who have shown her kindness during this dramatic time.

A mental health advocate

Bugsy’s Instagram post asking for love, not hate, comes a day after she tried to tell her mental health journey on social media.

“#mental health is alive and real. I took my previous post down regarding MY actual story. I GOT SUPER BRAVE for a minute sharing my personal experience, and then the criticism came flying in regarding what was seen of me on a TV show,” she said.

The reality TV star told fans she is a mental health advocate despite what they think because they have watched Below Deck Mediterranean. Bugsy does have her own struggles with mental health and she once again asked for fans to be positive and kind.

All of the hate is getting to Bugsy Drake, who is now asking for fans to spread love instead. She has disabled the comments on her Instagram account, which could be her way of shutting out the negativity.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.