Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier defends Bugsy Drake against fan hate over Malia White drug photo

Hannah Ferrier is defending Bugsy Drake against fan hate over the valium photo Malia White took and sent to Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Mediterranean.

The Bravo show has caused quite the stir the past couple of weeks. It was hard for viewers to watch chef Kiko leave after the way Captain Sandy treated him. She then immediately hired Malia’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts, as the chef. A move that was so calculated, viewers are slamming the infamous captain.

However, all of that was nothing compared to Malia taking a photo of Hannah’s valium and other personal items to send to Captain Sandy. It was a move the chief stew and fans feel was done out of spite because of an earlier cabin argument between Hannah and Malia.

Bugsy is not to blame

Social media has been exploding with fan opinions lashing out at Malia and Captain Sandy while showing support for Hannah. Somehow Bugsy has gotten brought into the drama, and now Hannah wants that to stop.

In a tweet that surprised fans, Hannah shared she doesn’t think Bugsy was involved with the photo or what comes next. While she appreciates the love and support from fans, Hannah is adamant Bugsy is not to blame.

The last thing fans expected was for Hannah to defend Bugsy, but it happened.

Even after Hannah spoke out, many were still attacking Bugsy. Several Twitter users pointed out that Bugsy was no angel, and she was not on Hannah’s side this season. The second stew was and is still definitely on Malia and Captain Sandy’s side.

However, the way Hannah sees it, the two things have nothing to do with each other. The chief stew simply wanted to address the hate being spewed on Bugsy for the photo.

Hannah is by no means claiming Bugsy is innocent in other drama playing out on the season. She knows Bugsy had her own agenda.

Hannah spills why she was against rooming with Bugsy

The argument that fans believe prompted Malia to rat out Hannah was over cabin assignments.

Once Tom was hired, Malia wanted to bunk with him. To make that work, Robert Westergaard and Jessica More would also share a cabin, leaving Hannah and Bugsy as bunkmates. The chief stew pushed back against the idea until Malia ran to Captain Sandy and got her way.

Hannah opened up during an Instagram Live to share why she didn’t want to room with Bugsy.

“It’s so uncomfortable if you’re not getting along with someone and you work with them and share a cabin with them, it’s just so, so awkward. So, I didn’t really want to put us in that position,” she explained.

The chief stew genuinely thought it would be best for the boat if Hannah and Bugsy didn’t room together.

Fans are attacking Christine Bugsy Drake for something Hannah Ferrier doesn’t believe the second stew did. Hannah has asked her fans to stop lumping Bugsy into the Below Deck Med photogate drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.