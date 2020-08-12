Robert Westergaard shows support for Malia, Captain Sandy and Bugsy amid Below Deck Med fan hate

Robert Westergaard is showing his support for Malia White, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Christine Bugsy Drake amid all the Below Deck Mediterranean fan hate.

The most recent episode has caused a lot of strong opinions from fans. There is a clear divide when it comes to the women on the crew this season. Viewers are either Team Hannah Ferrier and chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran or Team Bugsy, Malia, and Captain Sandy.

Many fans believe there was a master plan to get rid of chef Kiko and Hannah. The think these women conspired to swap out crew members so that Malia’s boyfriend Tom could join the crew and Bugsy could be chief stew.

Tom did replace Kiko, and based on Malia turning Hannah in for having valium on the yacht, Bugsy will soon replace Hannah.

Defending Bugsy, Malia and Captain Sandy

On Below Deck Med, Rob and his boatmance Jessica More said they would be there for Hannah and support her. However, it appears Rob has changed his tune.

The deckhand took to his Instagram Stories to defend the bosun, second stew, and captain from the haters.

“All of this hatred I’ve seen is so sad,” Rob began his message. “These three women are such beautiful souls. I say that from the bottom of my heart having shared this experience with them and witnessing the power each one of them hold. If you don’t know them for who they are, I feel you should reserve your judgments. Take a step back and put yourself in their shoes.”

Rob isn’t merely asking fans to put themselves in ladies’ shoes. He is doing it himself. The South African hunk is empathizing with all the hate that the women are enduring this season.

“I can’t begin to imagine how they are feeling or what damage it’s caused them. I encourage you all to come from a place of love. The world needs more of that,” he wrote.

A shout out to Jess

In the middle of his message defending Captain Sandy, Malia and Bugsy, Rob also gave a shout out to his former lady love. Their relationship may not have lasted beyond Below Deck Mediterranean, but the deckhand has a lot of respect for Jess.

The third stew recently used social media to share her own story with anxiety, following Hannah’s onscreen panic attack. Jess praised the chief stew for being so open regarding her mental health struggles and revealed that Hannah’s courage helped her come forward with her journey.

Rob praised Jess for using her platform for good.

“Shout out to Jessica for using her platform to promote a change and bring awareness to mental health,” he said.

Unfortunately for Robert Westergaard, defending Captain Sandy Yawn, Bugsy Drake, and Malia White did little to stop the hate. The comments section was full of remarks blasting him and the three women, while showing love for Hannah.

What do you think of Rob’s message?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.