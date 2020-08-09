Below Deck Med: Jessica More gets real about living with anxiety ‘It’s an everyday battle’

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Jessica More is getting real about living with anxiety. The third stew is sharing her story and praising friend Hannah Ferrier for shining a spotlight on mental health.

Hannah recently opened up about the impact chef Kiko leaving had on her during Season 5 of the Bravo show. The chief stew has been vocal regarding her anxiety struggles over the years. She is even using her baby registry as a way to bring awareness to mental health issues.

Jessica is following in Hannah’s footsteps and coming forward with her own anxiety struggle story.

Sharing love for Hannah and Kiko

There is no question the most recent episode of Below Deck Med was challenging to watch for fans and cast members.

The day after the show aired, Jessica used Instagram to express her love for Kiko and Hannah. She admitted watching Kiko cry broke her heart. Like fans, Jessica has nothing but love for the chef.

Jessica then discussed what it was like for her to watch Hannah’s panic attack play out onscreen.

“Then Hannah having a panic attack, was just emotionally grueling to see and brought me to instant tears. It’s brave of Hannah to be open with her struggle with anxiety & I want to thank her for that,” Jessica wrote.

It turns out Jessica knows what it feels to suffer from anxiety and panic attacks. After seeing Hannah be so open with her mental health journey, Jessica decided she needed to follow the chief stews lead.

Everyday battle with anxiety

Jessica reflected on the early days of dealing with anxiety and how she is faced with it daily.

“I have been struggling with severe anxiety for about 7 years. I remember my first panic attack so clearly – I thought I was having a heart attack,” she wrote. “I woke my roommate in the middle of the night to drive me to the ER and called my mom and dad on the way to tell them I loved them because I truly thought I was about to die. I’ve been struggling on and off ever since.”

The Bravo personality shared her anxiety disappeared for about a year after her first incident. Then her anxiety returned with a vengeance, and Jessica has been learning to deal with it since.

“Even though I have tried my best to find methods and coping tools, it’s an everyday battle. We all have our battles. One of mine just happens to be anxiety,” Jessica shared. “I felt the need to make a post because I wanted to bring awareness to this topic and be another voice to hopefully help anyone who struggles with this to know that they aren’t alone.”

She ended her brutally open and honest Instagram message by expressing her love for fans. Jessica also sent good health vibes to her followers.

Hannah Ferrier and Jessica More are both speaking out on mental health following the most recent episode of Below Deck Med. Fans are showing them lots of love for being so open about the personal anxiety and panic attack struggles.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.