What happened to Adam and Jenna Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

It’s been over a year since Below Deck Sailing Yacht introduced chef Adam Glick and chief stew Jenna MacGillivray.

Well, Adam was a familiar face because of his two-time stint on Below Deck Mediterranean. One season involved a love triangle with Malia White and Wes Walton.

Fans had mixed reviews regarding the chef at the beginning of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1. Many thought Adam deserved another chance, but others were not happy to see him launching the latest Below Deck spin-off.

Sparks immediately flew between Jenna and Adam. Despite his best effort to not get involved in a boatmance, the two gave in to their feelings.

Their relationship was a pivotal plotline, especially the impact it had on the interior crew.

Madison Stalker often complained she and Georgia Grobler did all the work, while Jenna washed a glass or two in the galley to flirt with Adam. Viewers didn’t disagree either and often criticized Jenna’s worth ethic on social media.

What happened to Adam and Jenna after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 ended with Adam and Jenna walking off into the sunset together, embarking on van life. The romance only lasted a few months, though.

When the Parsifal III crew got together virtually to dish Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Jenna and Adam had split. Adam admitted the process of being in a relationship on the Bravo show was challenging for them.

Host Andy Cohen asked if they might rekindle their romance now that the show was done airing. Adam pretty much told Andy that wasn’t anybody’s business.

They did not get back together. Jenna has revealed they have a lot of history, but it’s very complicated. As of last fall, Jenna was dating someone new. However, she has chosen to keep her personal life private.

Why did neither Jenna or Adam return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2?

When the Season 2 cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was revealed, the only returning crew member was Captain Glenn Shephard. It wasn’t a huge surprise neither Adam nor Jenna came back, but it did get fans asking why they didn’t return.

Adam made it clear during the Season 1 reunion show that he was done with reality television, or at least the Below Deck franchise. The chef does have a web-series cooking show called, Stoked.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht producer Jill Goslicky shed light on how crew members were asked to return to the yachting show. Jill called out Jenna’s romance with Adam as one reason the chief stew didn’t shine on the show and wasn’t asked back.

Jenna shut down the producer’s accusations in an Instagram Live. The chief stew defended her work ethic.

Like so many Below Deck couples before them, Adam and Jenna from Below Deck Sailing Yacht are not together. They don’t even talk.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.