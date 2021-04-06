Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Barrie Drewitt-Barlow blasts Daisy Kelliher for making up lies about his family

Barrie took issue with a couple of things during his family’s time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, guest star Barrie Drewitt-Barlow has blasted Daisy Kelliher for making up lies about his family and airing it on television.

There’s no question the Drewitt-Barlow modern family dynamic has piqued people’s curiosity, especially after their stint on the Bravo show. The group of guests consisted of Barrie, his ex-husband Tony Drewitt-Barlow and their five children.

Barrie’s now-fiancé Scott and Tony’s boyfriend Brent also came along for the charter. The four men even shared the same cabin.

Why did Barrie Drewitt-Barlow blast Daisy Kelliher?

Once the group of nine boarded the yacht, the Parsifal III crew immediately wanted to know more about them. Chief stew Daisy googled the family, while first-mate Gary King and stew Alli Dore watched. It’s that moment that has Barrie calling Daisy a liar.

In an interview with Meaww, Barrie accused Daisy of picking the most “clickbait” story about his family and sharing it with the world via the cameras. Fans know Daisy revealed that Scott dated Barrie’s daughter Saffron Drewitt-Barlow before Barrie and Scott.

“‘Daisy picked the most ‘clickbaity’ story and announced to the world a very old story without all the facts. That was very very irresponsible of her to say. It has caused so many issues,” Barrie expressed.

The episode certainly had fans buzzing. Interest in Scott, Barrie, Tony, and Saffron spiked. Saffron and Barrie have both shared that Saffron and Scott’s relationship was more of a friendship. It was not sexual.

Barrie also claims Daisy made up stories that were not in Google search while spilling the Drewitt-Barlow family’s business.

“That was not a nice thing to do, telling viewers that my affair with Scott broke up my relationship with Tony was false. We were all furious when we saw that scene because it just was not true at all, to blatantly lie was not the right thing to do.”

Barrie also had issues with chef Natasha

Viewers watched as chef Natasha De Bourg crumble under the demands of Barrie and his family. Barrie was not happy the first night when all nine meals came out at different times.

“Sorry – not sorry, we want to eat as a family not spread out over an hour!” Barrie wrote as part of a lengthy caption on Instagram explaining the family has one chef at home who has no problem meeting their standards.

The next day, Barrie’s poached eggs were drenched in hollandaise sauce. No, he didn’t order eggs benedict, but that’s what the primary guest received. Natasha also promised cotton candy for the children the last night, but it didn’t happen.

Natasha opened up about her struggles with the nine guests following the first episode. She chalked it up to a bad day.

