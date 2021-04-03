Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Natasha De Bourg dishes high maintenance charter guests, reveals galley struggles


Natasha from Below Deck Sailing Yacht share what threw her off in galley.
Natasha was thrown off her game cooking for nine charter guests in small galley. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef Natasha De Bourg has dished high maintenance charter guests revealing the galley struggles of cooking for nine people at once.

Fans have watched Natasha deal with Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his many demands. The Drewitt-Barlow family is not only one large group, but they are continuously switching things up on the Parsifal III crew.

One significant issue for Barrie and his ex-husband, Tony Drewitt-Barlow, has been the food.

For the first-night dinner, each guest’s meal was served at a different time. Then at breakfast, Tony didn’t get the poached eggs he requested.

monsterscriticsreality

503 679

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

These are the faces we might be seeing on the upcoming season of BIP or even The Bachelorette?? ...

View

Apr 3

1 0
Open
These are the faces we might be seeing on the upcoming season of BIP or even The Bachelorette?? 💞🏝 Blake Moynes was recently spotted 👀 on the set of Katie Thurston’s set, which means he might be back for another shot at love on The Bachelorette. But because BIP will air AFTER Katie’s season, we might also be seeing some of her rejects (including Blake) on BIP. 🤔 It’s all sort of speculation still, but contestants rumored for BIP are: ❤️ Pilot Pete’s ladies Mykenna (👅) and Alayah (👑); ❤️ Dr. Joe (from Clare/Tayshia’s season) is all but confirmed for BIP; and ❤️ We are throwing in Bennett because we really just want to see him in Paradise. Will you be happy to see these faces returning for more shots at love? Catch more details about Blake possibly competing for Katie’s heart at our #linkinbio. (📸: ABC) ——— #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #blakemoynes #katiethurston #thebachelorette #BIP #bachelorinparadise #love #thebacheloretteabc #bachelortea #bennettjordan #pilotpete #pilotpeter #realitytvnews

These are the faces we might be seeing on the upcoming season of BIP or even The Bachelorette?? 💞🏝

Blake Moynes was recently spotted 👀 on the set of Katie Thurston’s set, which means he might be back for another shot at love on The Bachelorette.

But because BIP will air AFTER Katie’s season, we might also be seeing some of her rejects (including Blake) on BIP. 🤔

It’s all sort of speculation still, but contestants rumored for BIP are:
❤️ Pilot Pete’s ladies Mykenna (👅) and Alayah (👑);
❤️ Dr. Joe (from Clare/Tayshia’s season) is all but confirmed for BIP; and
❤️ We are throwing in Bennett because we really just want to see him in Paradise.

Will you be happy to see these faces returning for more shots at love?

Catch more details about Blake possibly competing for Katie’s heart at our #linkinbio.

(📸: ABC)
———

#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #blakemoynes #katiethurston #thebachelorette #BIP #bachelorinparadise #love #thebacheloretteabc #bachelortea #bennettjordan #pilotpete #pilotpeter #realitytvnews ...

1 0

Natasha opens up about galley struggles

According to The Daily Dish, Natasha used Instagram to give fans an insight into what got her so flustered following the Drewitt-Barlow family’s first episode.

“I have gotten lots of feedback, good and bad, on the new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Many of you are asking what happened to me to throw me off so badly in the galley,” the chef expressed. “While I strive for perfection as much as possible, I am human, and humans are imperfect. We all have bad days. You guys are just seeing one of mine.”

Natasha recently set her Instagram account to private. At the beginning of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, the chef happily promoted her culinary skills on social media. She also dished her stint on the Bravo show before suddenly changing her settings.

How does Natasha feel about high-maintenance guests?

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Natasha and co-guest Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier dished high maintenance guests.

“I have no problem at all, but just remember, as I said, I’m a chef; I don’t do magic. You get what you get,” Natasha spilled when asked about the guests’ request to have plated meal versus family style.

No, Natasha’s not making excuses or looking for an easy out. She likes to be challenged and works hard to accommodate all guest demands.

Another issue for Natasha on Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been chief stew Daisy Kelliher. The two have clashed in almost every episode. Natasha called Daisy a b**ch for going to Captain Glenn Shephard regarding the poached egg debacle.

A preview clip for the upcoming episode features Daisy and Natasha getting into it over cake.

Chef Natasha De Bourg has certainly struggled with keeping up with the demands of Barrie Drewitt-Barlow. She’s doing her best, but is it good enough for the crew to earn a good tip?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x