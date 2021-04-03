Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Natasha De Bourg dishes high maintenance charter guests, reveals galley struggles

Natasha was thrown off her game cooking for nine charter guests in small galley. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef Natasha De Bourg has dished high maintenance charter guests revealing the galley struggles of cooking for nine people at once.

Fans have watched Natasha deal with Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and his many demands. The Drewitt-Barlow family is not only one large group, but they are continuously switching things up on the Parsifal III crew.

One significant issue for Barrie and his ex-husband, Tony Drewitt-Barlow, has been the food.

For the first-night dinner, each guest’s meal was served at a different time. Then at breakfast, Tony didn’t get the poached eggs he requested.

Natasha opens up about galley struggles

According to The Daily Dish, Natasha used Instagram to give fans an insight into what got her so flustered following the Drewitt-Barlow family’s first episode.

“I have gotten lots of feedback, good and bad, on the new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Many of you are asking what happened to me to throw me off so badly in the galley,” the chef expressed. “While I strive for perfection as much as possible, I am human, and humans are imperfect. We all have bad days. You guys are just seeing one of mine.”

Natasha recently set her Instagram account to private. At the beginning of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, the chef happily promoted her culinary skills on social media. She also dished her stint on the Bravo show before suddenly changing her settings.

How does Natasha feel about high-maintenance guests?

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Natasha and co-guest Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier dished high maintenance guests.

“I have no problem at all, but just remember, as I said, I’m a chef; I don’t do magic. You get what you get,” Natasha spilled when asked about the guests’ request to have plated meal versus family style.

No, Natasha’s not making excuses or looking for an easy out. She likes to be challenged and works hard to accommodate all guest demands.

Another issue for Natasha on Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been chief stew Daisy Kelliher. The two have clashed in almost every episode. Natasha called Daisy a b**ch for going to Captain Glenn Shephard regarding the poached egg debacle.

A preview clip for the upcoming episode features Daisy and Natasha getting into it over cake.

Chef Natasha De Bourg has certainly struggled with keeping up with the demands of Barrie Drewitt-Barlow. She’s doing her best, but is it good enough for the crew to earn a good tip?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.