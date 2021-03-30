Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher defends telling Captain Glenn about Natasha De Bourg poached egg spat

Don’t call chief stew Daisy a rat just because she was doing her job. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher has defended her choice to tell Captain Glenn Shephard about chef Natasha De Bourg’s poached egg drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The tension between Natasha and Daisy hit an all-time high once again over a breakfast issue. Primary charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow ordered poached eggs for breakfast. Natasha insisted hollandaise sauce came with all poached eggs.

When Daisy questioned Natasha, the chef got upset. The chief stew served the poached eggs with hollandaise sauce, which Barrie sent back because it wasn’t what he ordered.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since the group of nine guests was so high-maintenance and demanding, Daisy informed Captain Glenn of the poached egg debacle. Natasha called Daisy a b**ch for ratting her out.

Daisy defends her actions

Twitter was full of mixed reviews regarding Daisy’s decision to inform Captain Glenn of the breakfast fiasco. Daisy took to the social media platform to share her side of the story.

“Just to clear things up I didn’t go to Glenn to rat on Natasha. I only went to keep him informed because it’s important he knows what’s going on, so if there’s a complaint he’s prepared #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht,” Daisy tweeted.

Pic credit: @Daisykelliher/Twitter

The comments section was filled with mostly supportive responses to Daisy’s explanation, even calling out Natasha for not listening.

Pic credit: @forelenab/Twitter

Some users thought Daisy was making excuses for her behavior and running to Captain Glenn.

Pic credit: @chaiofthetiger8/Twitter

Yes, per usual, fans are already taking sides when it comes to the Natasha and Daisy drama that keeps exploding on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Will Natasha and Daisy bond over demanding guests?

After the breakfast issue, Daisy and Natasha did their best to shift the focus to making the guests happy. The beach picnic went south quickly due to a broken tinder and snacks.

Barrie decided at the beach that the group wanted some sandwiches and drinks. He declared lunch should be pushed back. The move didn’t sit well with Daisy or Natasha, but they worked together to make it happen.

Once the guests were back on Parsifal III, Barrie asked to have lunch served earlier than the time discussed. Daisy did share the info with Captain Glenn in case the guests decided to complain about the food being delayed.

Natasha and Daisy did well to shove their tension down for the rest of the day. It definitely won’t last long, especially since the chef feels Daisy ratted her out.

Daisy Kelliher insists she only told Captain Glenn Shephard about Natasha De Bourg’s breakfast spat because he needed to know. The high-maintenance guests have complained a lot about Natasha’s food on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Do you Daisy was right to tell Captain Glenn, or did she rat out Natasha?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.