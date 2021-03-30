Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher defends telling Captain Glenn about Natasha De Bourg poached egg spat


Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy stands her ground against Natasha.
Don’t call chief stew Daisy a rat just because she was doing her job. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher has defended her choice to tell Captain Glenn Shephard about chef Natasha De Bourg’s poached egg drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The tension between Natasha and Daisy hit an all-time high once again over a breakfast issue. Primary charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow ordered poached eggs for breakfast. Natasha insisted hollandaise sauce came with all poached eggs.

When Daisy questioned Natasha, the chef got upset. The chief stew served the poached eggs with hollandaise sauce, which Barrie sent back because it wasn’t what he ordered.

Since the group of nine guests was so high-maintenance and demanding, Daisy informed Captain Glenn of the poached egg debacle. Natasha called Daisy a b**ch for ratting her out.

monsterscriticsreality

472 645

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

💥 Explosive fight 💥 breaks out between Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor and Ryan’s dad Larry ...

View

Mar 30

0 1
Open
💥 Explosive fight 💥 breaks out between Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor and Ryan’s dad Larry Edwards leading to the Edwards family being let go from the show. Although a source says the family was not “fired” but temporarily let go from next season, Larry has stated the family will not return if they are not a part of the upcoming season. Catch this full video at our #linkinbio! (🎥: MTV / re-edited) ———— #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #ryanedwards #larryedwards #teenmomog #teenmomogreunion #teenmomfights #drama #realitytv #tv #fired

💥 Explosive fight 💥 breaks out between Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor and Ryan’s dad Larry Edwards leading to the Edwards family being let go from the show. Although a source says the family was not “fired” but temporarily let go from next season, Larry has stated the family will not return if they are not a part of the upcoming season. Catch this full video at our #linkinbio!

(🎥: MTV / re-edited)
————
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #ryanedwards #larryedwards #teenmomog #teenmomogreunion #teenmomfights #drama #realitytv #tv #fired ...

0 1

Daisy defends her actions

Twitter was full of mixed reviews regarding Daisy’s decision to inform Captain Glenn of the breakfast fiasco. Daisy took to the social media platform to share her side of the story.

“Just to clear things up I didn’t go to Glenn to rat on Natasha. I only went to keep him informed because it’s important he knows what’s going on, so if there’s a complaint he’s prepared #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht,” Daisy tweeted.

Daisy defends her actions on Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Pic credit: @Daisykelliher/Twitter

The comments section was filled with mostly supportive responses to Daisy’s explanation, even calling out Natasha for not listening.

Fans tweet Team Daisy
Pic credit: @forelenab/Twitter

Some users thought Daisy was making excuses for her behavior and running to Captain Glenn.

Fans sides with Natasha tweet
Pic credit: @chaiofthetiger8/Twitter

Yes, per usual, fans are already taking sides when it comes to the Natasha and Daisy drama that keeps exploding on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Will Natasha and Daisy bond over demanding guests?

After the breakfast issue, Daisy and Natasha did their best to shift the focus to making the guests happy. The beach picnic went south quickly due to a broken tinder and snacks.

Barrie decided at the beach that the group wanted some sandwiches and drinks. He declared lunch should be pushed back. The move didn’t sit well with Daisy or Natasha, but they worked together to make it happen.

Once the guests were back on Parsifal III, Barrie asked to have lunch served earlier than the time discussed. Daisy did share the info with Captain Glenn in case the guests decided to complain about the food being delayed.

Natasha and Daisy did well to shove their tension down for the rest of the day. It definitely won’t last long, especially since the chef feels Daisy ratted her out.

Daisy Kelliher insists she only told Captain Glenn Shephard about Natasha De Bourg’s breakfast spat because he needed to know. The high-maintenance guests have complained a lot about Natasha’s food on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Do you Daisy was right to tell Captain Glenn, or did she rat out Natasha?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x