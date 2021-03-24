Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Natasha De Bourg shares opinion of Daisy Kelliher as chief stew

The tension between Natasha and Daisy didn’t end when the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cameras stopped rolling. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef Natasha De Bourg has shared her opinion of Daisy Kelliher as a chief stew.

Natasha and Daisy have been butting heads pretty much from day one. A disagreement over breakfast kicked off what will be one hot button story for Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They have had several spats since, including one being dubbed “Pitagate.”

Daisy called Natasha “arrogant” during a Watch What Happens Live appearance. Natasha has now fired back with her own thoughts on the chief stew.

What did Natasha say about Daisy as chief stew?

It was Natasha’s turn to dish all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht on the most recent episode of WWHL. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier joined the chef to chat with Andy Cohen.

A fan question prompted Andy to ask Natasha what Daisy’s strengths and weaknesses were as a chief stew. It took a few seconds, but the chef did answer.

“She’s very outspoken and upfront in what she wants,” Natasha shared.

The chef also spilled Daisy’s weakness was pushing her chief stew job off onto the second stew. Natasha used a few choice words when describing it too.

Do Natasha and Daisy even like each other?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know what plays out onscreen doesn’t necessarily translate to how crew members feel about each other off-screen.

Daisy and Natasha both expressed their tension stems from being two strong women.

Natasha shared on Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef that she thinks Daisy’s an awesome person. However, the chef doesn’t care if the chief stew likes her or not because Natasha’s living her best life.

In an interview with Distractify, Daisy shared the tension with Natasha came from not knowing each other at all but being thrown into the charter season. There was no getting to know each other period, which usually happens in the yachting world.

Natasha and Daisy definitely have strong personalities. Neither one of them are afraid to speak their minds adding to some of their blow-ups.

The preview video for the next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht features Natasha calling Daisy a b**ch for running to Captain Glenn Shephard following charter guests’ complaints about breakfast.

It sure doesn’t seem like Natasha De Bourg walks away from Parsifal III with a friend in Daisy Kelliher. While they have said nice things about each other, fans can easily tell these two are happy to no longer work together.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.