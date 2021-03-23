Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier reveals if she’d return to Bravo show


Hannah Ferrier talks possible Below Deck Med return.
Hannah lives by the rule of never say never when it comes to life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has revealed if she would return to the Bravo show.

It’s been nearly a year since fans watched Captain Sandy Yawn fire Hannah over having valium on the luxury yacht. The firing brought a slew of fan hate to the captain and bosun, Malia White, who ratted out Hannah to Captain Sandy.

There’s no question Below Deck Med Season 5 was hard for fans to watch at times. Hannah lived through it all though. The former chief stew knew Season 5 was going to be her last but had no intention of going out with the bang she did.

Would Hannah return to the Below Deck franchise?

Hannah’s life has completely changed since she walked off of The Wellington, fighting with Captain Sandy on the dock. She’s a mother to daughter Ava and is engaged to marry her long-time beau Josh.

monsterscriticsreality

433 550

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last ...

View

Mar 22

4 2
Open
Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last night she was in true form at Falynn Guobadia’s house for a Halloween party where things took a turn for the worse. Falynn made her first appearance on Kandi Burruss’ Speak on It, and she dished all about the dramatic episode. Find out what she said “made everything spiral” at the link in the bio! (Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/Bravo) #latoyaali #falynnguobadia #kandiburruss #speakonit

Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last night she was in true form at Falynn Guobadia’s house for a Halloween party where things took a turn for the worse.

Falynn made her first appearance on Kandi Burruss’ Speak on It, and she dished all about the dramatic episode. Find out what she said “made everything spiral” at the link in the bio!

(Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/Bravo)

#latoyaali #falynnguobadia #kandiburruss #speakonit ...

4 2

Despite moving on from yacht life and reality television, Hannah would be open to returning to the Bravo franchise under one condition. Hannah would only return if Captain Lee Rosbach needed her to.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The former chief stew expressed her desire to work with the stud of the sea in an Instagram video, answering fans’ questions. Obviously, Hannah needed a year or two before she could commit because of baby Ava.

On her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Hannah gushed over Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard. Hannah praised the captain for his laid-back style and work ethic. The only reason Hannah wouldn’t work with Captain Glenn is that she knew nothing about sailing yachts.

Hannah also let host Andy Cohen know that Ava wouldn’t be making her WWHL debut any time soon.

Who would Hannah want on her dream team crew?

After four and a half seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah has made quite a few friends from the various franchises in the yachting series.

One Twitter fan wanted to know who Hannah’s dream team crew would be if she could pick one to work with on any of the Below Deck shows.

“Anastasia, Aesha, and Julia. (Not Tiffany because I don’t have time for morning sickness),” Hannah tweeted.

Hannah answers fan question Tweet
Pic credit: @hannahferrier_/Twitter

Below Deck Med Season 1 alum Tiffany Copeland is pregnant with her first child. Hannah and Tiffany bonded after their season ended. The interior team of Hannah, Anastasia Surmava, and Aesha Scott was one of the best in the series.

Bugsy Drake, Malia, and Captain Sandy are still at the top of Hannah’s will never work with again list.

Hannah Ferrier may be done with Below Deck Mediterranean, but she still keeps up with the Below Deck franchise. Right now, she’s intrigued with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 and watches weekly.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 has been a huge hit for Bravo breaking multiple records.
Below Deck Med Season 5 breaks franchise records with cast, tips and ratings
Bugsy opens up about fflirting with Alex on Below Deck Med.
Below Deck Med: Bugsy Drake talks relationship status with Alex Radcliffe
Has Below Deck Mediterranean been renewed by Bravo for season 6?
Below Deck Med renewed for Season 6? Rumors heat up Bravo show is filming
Colin Macy-O'Toole reveals how he landed Below Deck Galley Talk and his thoughts on Below Deck Season 8.
Colin Macy-O’Toole spills the tea on Below Deck Galley Talk and Below Deck Season 8 drama
Malia is speaking out about having boyfriend Tom join her on Below Deck Mediterranean.
Malia White calls boyfriend Tom Checketts joining Below Deck Med a ‘personal nightmare’
Aesha Scott opens up about challenges of joining Below Deck Med Season 5 cast.
Aesha Scott talks struggle to find her place among Below Deck Med Season 5 cast
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x