Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier reveals if she’d return to Bravo show

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has revealed if she would return to the Bravo show.

It’s been nearly a year since fans watched Captain Sandy Yawn fire Hannah over having valium on the luxury yacht. The firing brought a slew of fan hate to the captain and bosun, Malia White, who ratted out Hannah to Captain Sandy.

There’s no question Below Deck Med Season 5 was hard for fans to watch at times. Hannah lived through it all though. The former chief stew knew Season 5 was going to be her last but had no intention of going out with the bang she did.

Would Hannah return to the Below Deck franchise?

Hannah’s life has completely changed since she walked off of The Wellington, fighting with Captain Sandy on the dock. She’s a mother to daughter Ava and is engaged to marry her long-time beau Josh.

Despite moving on from yacht life and reality television, Hannah would be open to returning to the Bravo franchise under one condition. Hannah would only return if Captain Lee Rosbach needed her to.

The former chief stew expressed her desire to work with the stud of the sea in an Instagram video, answering fans’ questions. Obviously, Hannah needed a year or two before she could commit because of baby Ava.

On her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Hannah gushed over Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard. Hannah praised the captain for his laid-back style and work ethic. The only reason Hannah wouldn’t work with Captain Glenn is that she knew nothing about sailing yachts.

Hannah also let host Andy Cohen know that Ava wouldn’t be making her WWHL debut any time soon.

Who would Hannah want on her dream team crew?

After four and a half seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah has made quite a few friends from the various franchises in the yachting series.

One Twitter fan wanted to know who Hannah’s dream team crew would be if she could pick one to work with on any of the Below Deck shows.

“Anastasia, Aesha, and Julia. (Not Tiffany because I don’t have time for morning sickness),” Hannah tweeted.

Below Deck Med Season 1 alum Tiffany Copeland is pregnant with her first child. Hannah and Tiffany bonded after their season ended. The interior team of Hannah, Anastasia Surmava, and Aesha Scott was one of the best in the series.

Bugsy Drake, Malia, and Captain Sandy are still at the top of Hannah’s will never work with again list.

Hannah Ferrier may be done with Below Deck Mediterranean, but she still keeps up with the Below Deck franchise. Right now, she’s intrigued with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 and watches weekly.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.