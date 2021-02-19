Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier opens up about motherhood and wedding planning


Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier dishes baby Ava and wedding to boyfriend Josh
Hannah loves her new life but it wasn’t an easy transition for her. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has opened up about motherhood and wedding planning with her fiancé Josh Roberts.

Life has definitely changed for Hannah in the last year. The former chief stew has traded in yachting life for family life, and it suits her.

Anyone who follows Hannah on social media knows she has been blissfully happy since her dramatic exit from Below Deck Med last summer. Fans may be still be talking about Captain Sandy Yawn firing Hannah for having Valium, but the chief stew has moved past it.

Hannah gets candid about baby Ava

In a recent interview with WHO Magazine, Hannah shared insight into her life as a new mother. Ava Grace was born in October. Hannah admitted the transition from boozing yachtie to motherhood was a rocky one.

“Those first few weeks are a bit questionable. It’s not what it looks like in the movies, let me tell you. But, it’s good now,” Hannah expressed.

Despite the challenge, Hannah loves being a mom. Hannah, Josh, and baby Ava has settled into a nice little routine. The first-time mom called her life “amazing.”

Hannah enjoys sharing her motherhood journey with fans but also finds it can be stressful at times. There’s a pressure she never felt before and a protectiveness.

Josh and Hannah are in no hurry to get married

Last November, Hannah announced she was engaged in an Instagram post showing off her gorgeous new bling.

Hannah’s future husband isn’t on social media. Josh’s also not a big fan of living in the spotlight. Although the Bravo personality respects her man’s privacy, Hannah occasionally shares a photo of her baby daddy.

They may be engaged, but the couple has only just begun wedding planning. Hannah shared they are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We always have two glasses of wine, plan the wedding, and then fall asleep,” she explained. “Then we won’t talk about it for two weeks until we have two more glasses of wine, and then we plan the wedding – it goes around in circles.

In their defense, though, Hannah and Josh are still adjusting to having a child. Ava remains their number one priority. They will someday get the wedding planning all figured out.

Hannah Ferrier has no regrets about Below Deck Mediterranean or her exit. She has expressed more than once that Season 5 would have been her last regardless of Captain Sandy’s actions. The former chief stew was over yachting and ready for the next chapter in her life.

Yes, things have a way of working out the way they are supposed to. Just ask Hannah.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

x