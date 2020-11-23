Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier engaged to boyfriend Josh, see her stunning ring

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier is engaged to boyfriend Josh Roberts. The former chief stew shared her gorgeous new ring with fans, breaking the news that she is getting married.

2020 has been a whirlwind of a year, filled with several life changes for Hannah.

After five seasons on the Bravo yachting show, Hannah was fired in a dramatic fashion that still has fans outraged.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Malia White ratted out Hannah for having Valium on The Wellington. Captain Sandy Yawn then fired Hannah due to a lack of trust.

Viewers have not gotten over the drama Captain Sandy and Malia brought to Below Deck Med, giving women in leadership positions a bad name.

Hannah also became a mom this year. She and Josh welcomed daughter Ava nearly one month ago. The proud mama keeps fans updated on her new role via social media.

Breaking the engagement news

The happy couple celebrated two years together on October 26, which was also the day little Ava was born. Less than one month later, Hannah spilled that Josh popped the question.

“And then there were three…and a ring,” Hannah captioned a photo of her smiling and showing off her new bling.

She did not go into the details of the proposal. Josh doesn’t like to live his life in the spotlight, which is one of many things Hannah loves about him.

Hannah did announce her engagement news on her birthday, though. Perhaps the proposal was part of Josh’s birthday celebration for his lady love.

The comments section of Hannah’s post was flooded with well-wishes from her Below Deck family. Anastasia Surmava, Aesha Scott, Josiah Carter, and Jessica More are just a few of those who congratulated Hannah on her engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier234)

Personal and professional success

Despite being fired from Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah has had quite a successful year on the career front.

Hannah traded in yachting life for family life but has found a way to stay involved with an industry she has loved for decades. She and Anastasia launched an online yachting school called Ocean International Training Academy.

The Bravo personality also found a way to keep fans up to date with her life in a way that doesn’t involve social media. Hannah started her own podcast, where no subject is off-limits. Hopefully, she will soon dish about how Josh proposed and what they are thinking for wedding plans.

Hannah Ferrier has long wanted to have a family. It is something she spoke of often on Below Deck Med. Her dream of being a wife and mother are coming true, and fans are thrilled.

Congrats to Hannah and Josh.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.