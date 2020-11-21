Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier shares update on baby Ava and life as mom

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has shared two baby Ava updates and glimpses into her life as a new mom.

It has been nearly a month since Hannah and her boyfriend Josh welcomed their first child.

They kept the news to themselves for the first week. Since then, Hannah has used social media to keep fans involved in what life is like with her precious daughter.

A fashionista with too many clothes

Hannah has left fans to know that Ava is not only a fashionista, but the little one has more clothes than she can wear.

Like so many first-time moms, Hannah bought a lot of newborn clothes for Ava. The former chief stew used Twitter to poke fun at buying evening wear for her daughter.

The responses to her tweet included many hilarious and loving messages. All the fan replies prompted Hannah to post, “By evening time I’m running into walls and trying to remember my last name.”

When Hannah and baby Ava get the chance to leave the house, the baby looks adorable. Hannah has a good fashion sense and is passing it onto her child.

The Bravo personality shared an Instagram Story of Ava sleeping in her car seat, dressed in a gray onesie and red headwrap with a bow. Hannah captained the photo, “Be Still My Heart.”

Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage managed to capture the adorable picture.

Life as a mom

Life for Hannah has dramatically changed in 2020.

Kicking off the year was Hannah being fired from Below Deck Med. It created drama for Season 5 that still has fans talking. Hannah had been a fixture on the Below Deck spin-off since day one.

The most significant change was Hannah becoming a mom. She noted the direction her life took in a funny Instagram post while dishing about how the year started and how it ended.

Hannah also gave fans some insight into how her dog Bonnie has adjusted to having a baby in the house. In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram Story, Hannah showed Bonnie laying on the floor in front of Ava’s bassinette.

“This is where she lives now,” Hannah wrote, calling Bonnie Ava’s number one protector.

Besides sharing pictures and updates on social media, Hannah Ferrier has been keeping fans updated on her life via her podcast, Dear Diary, You’re Effed! In the latest episode, Hannah got real about childbirth.

Fans dearly missed Hannah on Below Deck Mediterranean, but the former chief stew doesn’t miss the yachting world or the Bravo show right now. She is perfectly happy with family life.

