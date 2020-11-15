Below Deck bosun Eddie Lucas won’t work on Below Deck Med because of Captain Sandy Yawn

Below Deck bosun, Eddie Lucas won’t work on Below Deck Mediterranean because of Captain Sandy Yawn and her leadership style.

Eddie has made three appearances on Below Deck, the most recent playing out on Season 8 right now.

The bosun was thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Captain Lee Rosbach again. It was his chance to repair some of the damage done during Season 3 of the Bravo show.

Fans know Eddie’s boatmance with Rocky Dakota didn’t paint the bosun in the best light. He not only had a girlfriend back home but denied hooking up with Rocky in the laundry room.

Cameras were added to the area after Rocky and Eddie kept using it to get physical in private.

Why doesn’t Eddie want to work with Captain Sandy?

Eddie shared he has no desire to appear on the Bravo yachting spin-off in a Digital Spy interview. He doesn’t dislike Captain Sandy. The bosun simply doesn’t see them as a good crew fit.

“I don’t think, of the episodes I’ve seen with Captain Sandy, I don’t think her leadership style and mine would be very harmonious,” he shared with the website. “I think the way she micromanages a lot of ways that wouldn’t really work for me.”

This is not the first time Eddie has not agreed with a cast member on Below Deck Med’s work style.

Eddie made it clear at the beginning of the season, he is no Malia White. Fans will not see any running to the captain or tantrums regarding cabins from Eddie on Below Deck.

Ironically enough, Rhylee Gerber recently signed up for the Bravo show specifically to work with Captain Sandy. Rhylee would still like the chance to work with the female captain.

The difference between Captain Lee and Captain Sandy

Eddie observed quite a few differences between Captain Lee and Captain Sandy — number one being the crew members’ trust.

“With Captain Lee and I, he trusts me in what I’m doing and how I do it. I really appreciate that, and I work well that way. Captain Sandy, I’ve never met her. I don’t know what kind of person she is or anything like that,” he said.

“What I’ve seen is that she doesn’t seem to really trust a lot of her crew members and always seems to have got her hands in a lot of pots.”

Some viewers might agree with Eddie’s assessment, especially after Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. Captain Sandy played favorites with certain crew members while keeping a watchful and not helpful eye on others that she didn’t trust.

What do you think of Eddie Lucas saying he won’t work with Captain Sandy Yawn?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.