Below Deck: Eddie Lucas is no Malia White or Ashton Pienaar, bosun dishes his leadership style

Below Deck bosun Eddie Lucas is no Malia White or Ashton Pienaar and he is dishing all about his leadership style now that Season 8 has hit the airwaves.

Bosuns have gotten a bad rap over the past two seasons of the yachting shows. Thanks to Ashton’s misogynistic ways and Malia’s whinny style of running to Captain Sandy Yawn, fans have been left with a bad taste in their mouths.

Viewers didn’t think it could get much worse than Ashton during Season 7. Then Malia showed up on Below Deck Med Season 5 and gave Ashton a run for his money as the most hated cast member in the Bravo franchise.

Eddie calls out Ashton and Malia

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host wasted no time getting the lowdown on how Eddie felt about Ashton.

“What I saw of last season was really horrible. Really horrible,” Eddie shared. “It was bad. I mean, the way Ashton imposed himself, it was messy. And really, a guy who gets like that when he drinks probably shouldn’t be drinking.”

Eddie assured Andy and fans that he would never act the way Ashton did, especially toward a woman. The bosun plans on staying true to himself.

Another thing Eddie would never do is pull a Malia and turn a crew member in for drugs without speaking to the person first. Malia ratted out Hannah Ferrier for her Valium and CBD pen to Captain Sandy without even talking to her.

“If I found that stuff, probably the first thing I would have done is go talk directly to the person. And been like, ‘Get rid of it. You know, get it off the boat. And let’s never speak of this again,'” Eddie explained. “But if the crews’ or guests’ safety was at all in jeopardy from her behavior, or from taking the drugs, then absolutely I would have brought it to the captain’s attention.”

Keeping his cool

Eddie has a way of reigning in out-of-control guests and crew members, especially when alcohol is in play. Eddie removed drunk and aggressive deckhand Dane Jackson from a crew night before any harm could be done. Dane was fired the next day.

Eddie does not claim his style is perfect. The bosun chose to return to the Bravo show to redeem himself from all the drama surrounding his fling with Rocky Dakota. It is because of Eddie hooking up with Rocky in the laundry room and lying about it that cameras are now in that area.

Captain Lee Rosbach was thrilled to have Eddie Lucas back as bosun after two horrific seasons with the people in that leadership position. Let’s hope Eddie can prove he is different than Ashton Pienaar and Malia White.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.