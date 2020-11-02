Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier shares first photos of daughter Ava

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Hannah Ferrier has shared her daughter’s first photos and revealed the little girl’s name.

One day after news broke, Hannah had given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Josh. The former chief stew issued an official announcement.

Fans were beginning to wonder when or if Hannah would share details regarding her baby girl’s birth and moniker.

Welcome to the world Ava Grace Roberts

Hannah revealed her daughter’s name is Ava Grace Roberts. The precious angel was born on Monday, October 26.

“She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever,” Hannah wrote in part of her baby announcement post.

There are three photos to accompany Hannah’s words. It is pretty clear based on Hannah’s picture holding little Ava, the first time mom is in heaven. She is glowing with happiness in the photo too.

Ironically, Below Deck Med fans watched Hannah take on Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White at the reunion show, while the Bravo personality was giving birth.

Yes, one chapter officially closed for Hannah, while another opened all on the same night. The virtual chat was filmed weeks in advance, which was clearly a good thing since Hannah went into labor.

A dream come true for Hannah

Although fans deeply missed Hannah after she was fired from The Wellington in the middle of Season 5, they are happy her dream of being a mom has come true.

Hannah has not been shy regarding her desire to have a family. She almost didn’t return to the Bravo yachting show because of her serious relationship with Josh.

Viewers watched as Hannah not only missed her man, but it became clear she was ready for the next chapter in her life.

Since exiting Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah has continued to share her life with fans. Hannah documented her pregnancy on social media. Plus, she also started an online yachting school with good friend Anastasia Surmava.and a podcast.

The reality TV star did not share all about her pregnancy with fans. Hannah and Josh kept their daughter’s name a secret until the birth announcement.

Baby Ava’s name was one of the first things the new parents decided on, even though they did go back and forth a bit.

Hannah Ferrier has happily introduced fans to her one-week-old baby girl. The family of four, including her dog Bonnie, spend the week adjusting to their new life.

Hopefully, Hannah will continue to share her life as a new mom with fans on social media. There is no question baby Aba is adorable, and fans can’t get enough of the little cutie.

Below Deck Season 8 premieres on Monday, November 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.