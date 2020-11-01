Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier welcomes daughter with boyfriend Josh

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferries has welcomed a daughter with her boyfriend, Josh.

Hannah is officially a mom to a baby girl. The former chief stew and her man were spotted out with their growing family on Saturday in Sydney. They even brought along their dog Bonnie for the first family outing since Hannah gave birth.

When was Hannah’s baby girl born?

The Daily Mail was first to share photos of Hannah and Josh with their daughter, breaking the news they were parents.

There are several photos of the growing family. One features Josh holding the baby girl and reveals a tiny glimpse of her cute face. Another shows the new dad placing his little one in the stroller for a walk.

Hannah, meanwhile, was on Bonnie duty as she walked her fur baby on the outing. Josh graciously carried their daughter in the newborn car seat. The couple gushed over their precious cargo at various times too.

Since Hannah has yet to announce her baby girl’s arrival, there is no way to know for sure when the little one was born.

Viewers watched as a pregnant Hannah cleared up drama surrounding her possession of a CBD pen on The Wellington during the Below Deck Med reunion on Monday, October 26. The virtual chat was filmed weeks ago, so that is not a good sign of when she gave birth.

Based on her social media posts, it seems like Hannah and Josh welcomed their daughter this week.

On Tuesday, October 27, Hannah shared a photo celebrating her second anniversary with Josh. She was still pregnant when sharing the message, or at least that is what she wanted fans to believe.

Chronicling her pregnancy journey

The anniversary Instagram post was the last one Hannah shared, which is another indication she gave birth this week.

Hannah has been very active on social media throughout her entire pregnancy. She shared pictures from her baby shower, gorgeous maternity shoot, and even dished some of her cravings. Most recently, Hannah gave fans a glimpse of her daughter’s nursery.

It is kind of surprising to fans that Hannah kept her baby news under wraps until they were spotted out. Perhaps she and Josh merely want time to settle into life with a newborn before announcing it to the world.

One thing fans are dying to know is the little girl’s name. Hannah previously shared that she and Josh had a name picked out since early on in her pregnancy.

Fans also want to see photos of the baby girl, but that may not happen. Although Hannah is very active and open on social media, Josh is not. They may decide not to share pictures of their daughter, but only time will tell.

Congrats to Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier and her boyfriend, Josh, on their first child’s birth.

Below Deck Season 8 premieres on Monday, November 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.