Captain Glenn Shephard teases cause of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 boat crash

Captain Glenn gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from Parsifal III crashing into the dock. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard has teased the cause of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 boat crash featured in the trailer. It’s an OMG moment that appears to do an extensive amount of damage to the Parsifal III.

The usually calm captain can be seen swearing up a storm. Bravo executive Matt Reichman spilled that viewers should expect to see the wrath of Captain Glenn in the moment.

It’s a whole new side of the guy his crew members have dubbed the nicest guy ever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans have seen a 180 in the Below Deck spin-off between Season 1 and 2. Some viewers are still on the fence regarding the new season. However, everyone can agree the new crop of yachties is sex-crazed party animals.

The love triangle of Gary King, Alli Dore, and Sydney Zaruba has been teased as a key focus of the season. Plus, the serious drama between chef Natasha De Bourg and chief stew Daisy Kelliher is gearing up to be a hot story too.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

What did Captain Glenn say about the boat crash?

In an E! News interview, the captain got real regarding the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 boat crash. The accident was a first for Captain Glenn on and off-camera.

“That’s the first time that’s happened. Fortunate it’s the first time but unfortunate that it happened,” the captain expressed.

Fans are anxiously waiting to see how the crash unfolds. Thankfully, Captain Glenn shared some insight to keep fans satisfied until the moment plays out on the small screen.

“So, there is a computer in between the throttles and the propeller to manage the load on the engine. I was using a maneuver mode that I don’t usually use, and I think my normal actions, in that mode, was a bit too much for the computer,” Captain Glenn shared.

The propeller doesn’t respond, and the Parsifal III slams into the dock. Yes, it’s a technical explanation, but fans can rest assured the accident will be full of drama when it airs.

Captain Glenn dishes his frustration with the accident

Like many in his situation, Captain Glenn explodes into a cuss-filled rant. The captain addressed his reaction during his E ! News interview explaining he doesn’t swear very often.

However, in the light of the events, Captain Glenn unleashes some expletives due to his frustration.

“Hitting the dock like that can be a season-ending incident. It can be very serious,” the captain stated. “It’s just something you want to avoid. I’ve avoided it all my career and, of course, now with the cameras rolling it happens.”

Thanks to his laid-back nature Captain Glenn Shephard was able to find humor in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 boat crash long after it happened. He knows once the scene plays out onscreen, the captain will get a lot of flak for his reaction.

Captain Glenn promises neither his response nor the crash was for reality television purposes. They were authentic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.