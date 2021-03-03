Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore teases Season 2 love triangle drama


Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht dishes crew hookups and love triangles.
Alli finds herself in new territory on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht newbie Alli Dore is teasing some Season 2 love triangle drama where she is smack dab in the middle.

The bubbly Australian native is the third stew on the new season of the Bravo show. Alli quickly bonded with the rest of the interior crew, chief stew Daisy Kelliher and second stew Dani Soares.

Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, the Parsifall III crew is pretty much confined to the luxury sailing yacht. Daisy recently spilled the tea on all the sex, partying, tears, and drama fans can expect during season 2.

It turns out both Daisy and Alli find themselves in the middle of some crew drama. Daisy’s stems from her tense working relationship with chef Natasha De Bourg. The two already got into it over breakfast on the first charter.

Alli’s drama, on the other hand, is all because of a love triangle.

What did Alli say about the love triangle?

The blonde beauty had a virtual chat with Nightly Pop on E!. Alli spilled that there is no hiding a hook up from the rest of the crew. There are no secrets on a boat, even if a crew member thinks they are sneaky.

In the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2 trailer, Alli is very upset. She is yelling at deckhand Sydney Zaruba and Gary King.

Alli didn’t spill love triangle details to host Nina Parker, but she did address her anger from the trailer.

“It takes a lot for me to blow up and for me to get to that point, there was a long trail of destruction, Alli expressed. “A love triangle is definitely not something I don’t think I’ve ever been in before. It’s definitely not something I ever want to be in again. It’s just way too weird for me.

Is it more than love triangle?

It appears Alli, Sydney, and Gary are the people who make up the triangle. However, Dani may also be involved. At one point, Dani bluntly talks about how she’s horny.

Later Dani and Alli are seen making out before heading into a guest cabin. Oh yes, another guest cabin hook-up could bring drama like on Below Deck season 8.

There’s no question that Gary, Dani, Ali, and Sydney are the ones to watch on this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The entire crew is sex-crazed, but those four are off the charts.

Fans will have to keep watching to see who Alli Dore ends up in a love triangle with but based on her teasing the fallout will be well worth the wait.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

