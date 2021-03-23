Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Natasha De Bourg from Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Who is the Season 2 chef?


Chef Natasha De Bourg's making waves on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
Natasha is an open book about her past and what she wants for her future. Pic credit: Bravo

Chef Natasha De Bourg from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 has fans buzzing for several reasons.

Natasha’s brutally honest personality has had viewers talking since the first episode when she argued with chief stew Daisy Kelliher. The chef is no holds bar, standing her ground whenever she deems necessary to defend herself.

Who is chef Natasha from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2?

According to her Bravo bio, the Trinidad native escaped a tough childhood that included a troubled marriage as a teen. Natasha opened up to chief engineer Colin Macrae about her past, including leaving Trinidad to pursue her cooking dream.

She put herself through culinary school in Europe. Cooking isn’t just Natasha’s passion; it saved her life. Natasha has an incredible resume working in Michelin star restaurants and on luxury yachts.

Captain Glenn Shephard raved about Natasha’s cooking. So far, the guests have praised the chef’s cooking skills.

Fans know that won’t last too long, though. Something’s bound to go wrong, giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests an excuse to complain.

Natasha’s also an avid traveler who enjoys learning about food in other cultures. Her Instagram feed is filled with not only the food she cooks but countries she has visited.

On Watch What Happens Live, Daisy called Natasha “arrogant” and “cocky.” On the other hand, Captain Glenn called the chef “self-confident” and “a little bit wild.”

What can fans expect from Natasha?

There’s no question that many of the Season 2 Parsifal III crew has sex on the brain.

The first crew night off, first-mate Gary King and Sydney Zaruba got their freak on in a guest cabin. Their hook-up was only just the beginning of the sexcapdes to come.

Natasha, however, won’t be participating in any botamances this season. The chef already admitted the guys on the sailing yacht are too immature for her. After working hard to build her dream life, Natasha has a specific standard of man she wants in her life.

The chef isn’t worried about her personal life. Natasha’s main focus right now continues to be honing her culinary skills.

A boatmance may not be in the cards for Natasha, but drama is for sure. The glimpse of Daisy and Natasha’s butting heads over breakfast and pita bread is only the tip of the iceberg. These two headstrong ladies in for some major blowups that will no doubt entertain viewers.

Natasha De Bourg has quickly become one of the most talked-about chefs in the Below Deck franchise because of her cooking skills. Fans will have to keep watching to learn more about the chef. She’s not afraid of getting real onscreen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

