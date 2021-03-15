Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher shares thoughts on crew sleeping in guest cabins

Daisy isn’t as harsh as Francesca Rubi when it comes to guest cabins. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher has shared her thoughts on crew members sleeping in guest cabins.

Crew members using guest cabins has become one hot topic on the yachting franchise. Below Deck Season 8 saw Francesca Rubi fire stew Elizabeth Frankini because the latter hooked up in a guest cabin. Granted, Francesca wanted to fire Liz long before that, but the guest cabins were the final straw.

Although preview clips for Below Deck Sailing Yacht indicate history may repeat itself, Daisy insists that’s not the case. She even gives her thoughts on Francesca’s reaction to Elizabeth sleeping in guest cabins.

Daisy explains reaction to crew sleep in guest cabins

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know first-mate Gary King and deckhand Sydney Zaruba got their drunk freak on in a guest cabin. They didn’t ask anyone in the interior. Instead, Sydney and Gary just took themselves to find some privacy.

The chief stew admitted to Showbiz Cheatsheet that she loses it when a clean cabin or bathroom gets used by the crew. Lucky for the exterior team, that wasn’t the case.

“If they had used the guest cabin after we had made it up, then I would have been really upset. But it wasn’t made up. We hadn’t been in there,” Daisy shared with the website.

Daisy does lose it over learning chief engineer Colin MacRae used the bathroom in the main salon after the interior cleaned it.

“I don’t mind. You can use the bathroom. But after somebody’s taken an hour of their day to clean it and they have to go back in and re-clean it, like that’s not cool,” she expressed.

The Below Deck trailer shows Daisy going off about people lying leading fans to believe more crew members using guest cabin and bathroom’s is to come.

What did Daisy think of Francesca’s reaction to Elizabeth sleeping in a guest cabin on Below Deck?

Daisy also shared her thoughts on Francesca’s reaction to Elizabeth and James Hough hooking up in the guest cabin more than once on Below Deck.

“I thought it was a little bit harsh,” Daisy said. “For me, it was like, pick your battles. I mean, people have their thing, and that’s Francesca’s thing. And on most boats that absolutely is a rule. And it’s very much frowned upon. But it actually happens.”

According to the chief stew, crew members using guest cabins happens because men and women hooking up on boats is inevitable. It’s the yachtie way.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has only one rule for crew members using guest facilities, not when they are clean.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.