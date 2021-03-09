Sydney Zaruba reveals why Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 is ‘unlike any other’

Sydney teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht is better than ever. Pic credit: Bravo

Deckhand Sydney Zaruba has revealed why Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 is unlike any other before it.

No, she isn’t referring to the entire Below Deck franchise, just Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Fans can agree the inaugural season of the sailing installment didn’t get off to a great start.

However, thanks to chief stew Jenna MacGillivray, the season quickly got heated as she became enemy number one with fans. Jenna’s boatmance with chef Adam Glick and tense working relationship with second stew Madison Stalker earned her a lot of backlash.

As Season 2 kicks off, viewers can already tell the crew is wilder and crazier than Season 1. According to Sydney, that’s not all that’s changed with the Bravo series.

Boatmances, love triangles and more

The second episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 ended with Sydney and first mate Gary King heading into a guest cabin for a night of fun. In an interview with Hollywood Life’s TV Talk, Sydney insinuated she finds herself in new territory when it comes to boatmances.

“I’ve never been the type of person to get involved. This season may have gotten the better of me, and I think that’s all I can say on that. You’ll see later on,” the deckhand teased.

Alli Dore alluded to the same thing when speaking with Nightly Pop on E!. The trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 featured Sydney yelling at Alli and Gary, sparking love triangle drama.

Sydney also hinted that her boatmance might not have stayed a boatmance but rather lasted beyond her time on Parsifal III.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to!” Sydney replied when asked about her current relationship status.

What makes Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht unique?

The coronavirus pandemic makes Season 2 unique and like no other. There were rules and regulations in place that a crew on any of the Below Deck installments never had to endure before.

“We had to do everything ourselves. Not that you ever aren’t, but with COVID, it added a whole extra layer. We had a lot going on,’ the blonde beauty said.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher has expressed the season features a lot of sex, drama, tears, and drinking shenanigans because the crew had to stay on the sailing yacht. Sydney echoed that not being able to explore Croatia added a new layer.

‘We were a bit more stir crazy I think than other crews tend to be. I think that that within itself created a whole lot of extra drama, and maybe we had some malfunctions and different things happening,” Sydney stated.

The first two episodes have lived up to the crew hype of craziness, and it’s only just begun. Fans have no idea what is in store for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, but deckhand Sydney Zaruba already has a warning for viewers.

“Just get ready for a season unlike any other because we had a very interesting go at it,” she expressed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.