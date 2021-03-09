When was Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 filmed?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 has been called “miracle season” by producers. Pic credit: Bravo

The coronavirus pandemic has been impacting the television industry since last year. It’s one reason fans are curious about when Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 was filmed.

After all, travel has been restricted due to the health crisis for nearly a year. Below Deck Season 8 even abruptly ended when the last two charters canceled, and the world essentially shut down.

The health crisis still exists, making the fact that Below Deck Sailing Yacht was able to film in Split, Croatia pretty intriguing to fans.

When did Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 film?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 was filmed in late summer 2020. The show filmed for six weeks straight, with safety protocols in place for COVID-19.

“We filmed this season of Sailing Yacht in August of 2020,” producer Jill Goslicky revealed in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit with first mate Gary King and Captain Glenn Shephard.

Deckhand Sydney Zaruba revealed that Croatia was chosen for the show because it was one of a few areas that allowed travel abroad last summer. Plus, the number of COVID-19 cases was extremely low in Croatia.

There are rumors Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 filmed at the same time to ensure both shows would hit airwaves this year.

The miracle season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Captain Glenn and Jill spilled that Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was often referred to as the miracle season. The cast, the production team, and guests all dealt with strict protocols to be part of the show.

“I’m amazed we were able to do it,” Captain Glenn expressed. “Being in Croatia, which was a tiny fraction of what was going on in Spain. Obviously, they had some but very, very low incidents of coronavirus. Of course, we had to take all kinds of serious precautions, and the protocols were strict.”

Viewers won’t see any masks on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, nor will the coronavirus pandemic be mentioned that much. Everyone involved, including charter guests, had to quarantine for two weeks and frequently endured COVID-19 testing.

“COVID changed almost everything about how we shoot the show, with safety being the top priority. And I still marvel at the fact that our production crew bravely went out there and pulled this whole thing off. I will forever be in awe of them for that,” Jill admitted.

One change fans will notice will be the crew night outs. There was no bar hopping or exploring Croatia. Instead, the Season 2 crew nights off take place on the Parsifal III.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher believes the restriction and COVID-19 lockdowns added to the sex-crazed crew partying hard. Yes, there will be some impact from the coronavirus that fans will see onscreen, just not in the way viewers might think.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.