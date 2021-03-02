Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Split: Where is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 filmed?


Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 filmed in Croatia.
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 filmed in one of the most idyllic locations in Croatia. Pic credit: @GaryKing/Instagram

Below Deck is known for filming in some of the most stunning locations around the world. Greece, Italy, Spain, Tahiti, and Thailand are only a few of the gorgeous paradises that the Bravo show takes crew and charter guests to each season.

The latest spin-off in the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is no exception either. Season 1 filmed in Corfu, Greece providing an idyllic background for the guests on the Parsifal III. Many guests even commented on how picture-perfect it was for sharing photos on Instagram.

Fans tuning into Below Deck Sailing Yacht will hear the same thing from the new group of charter guests and crew regarding the Season 2 location.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 filmed in Split, Croatia

Captain Glenn Shephard and the rest of the Parsifal III crew call Split, Croatia home in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. The city is located on the eastern shore of the Adriatic Sea.

Split is a port city that attracts a slew of tourists each year thanks to its vibrant agriculture, decadent food, shops, and partying all-night lifestyle. There are two experiences that are a must when visiting Split — Dalmatian coffee culture and Diocletian’s palace.

According to TripAdvisor, there is plenty of natural beauty to explore, including wineries, beaches, lakes, and national parks. Game of Thrones was filmed in Plitvice Lakes National Park, which definitely increased tourism too.

Split, Croatia is for sure as gorgeous as Corfu, Greece. However, there is going to be one significant difference in the stunning locations.

Season 2 nightlife

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Season 2 crew was unable to go out and explore Split. The bustling nightlife the port city is known for was not experienced on the Bravo show.

Deckhand Sydney Zaruba shared with Below Deck Med alum Aesha Scott the crew was not allowed to leave the Parsifal III on their nights off. It is one of the safety protocols put in place so that filming could move forward amid a health crisis.

Yes, fans won’t get to see the crew getting drunk at various hotspots around the gorgeous city. Instead, all of the shenanigans take place on the luxury sailing yacht.

Don’t worry though, chief stew Daisy Kelliher spilled that being stuck on Parsifal III doesn’t deter from the crew getting rowdy. The less-than-ideal confinement certainly impacts the tension and drama within the crew.

Split, Croatia is where Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 is filmed. Although there will be plenty of beaches and sea views, fans won’t see the city up close and personal.

Croatia was one of a few places that allowed filming amid the coronavirus pandemic. There are rumors Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 filmed there too.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

