Saffron has spent over 100K in cosmetic procedures and she’s only 21. Pic credit: @saffron_db/Instagram

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Saffron Drewitt Barlow? That is a question fans are asking after Saffron appeared on the show with her extravagant, over the top and unconventional family.

The 21-year-old Saffron and her twin brother, Aspen made history in Britain with their birth. Tony and Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, Saffron and Aspen’s dads, were the first-ever gay dads in the country.

Saffron and Aspen were born via surrogate, with Barrie and Tony each being the biological fathers. However, they have chosen not to find out which one biologically father, each child.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Drewitt-Barlow family also consists of 17-year-old Orlando and 10-year-old twins Jasper and Dallas.

In 2019, the family made headlines when Barrie fell in love with Saffron’s boyfriend, Scott. Barrie and Scott have since gotten engaged and had their own child, Valentina.

According to The Sun, Saffron has given Barrie and Scott her blessing but isn’t happy Barrie moved on so quickly from his marriage to Tony.

Saffron lives in a separate wing from Scott and Barrie, so she doesn’t have to listen to them get frisky. It still makes Saffron cringe at times to watch her dad and ex together.

Daddy’s girl

There’s no question that Saffron’s the apple of both of her father’s eyes. She, like her siblings, wants for nothing. Saffron lives a life of luxury that includes fancy cars, designer clothes, designer shoes, designer bags, and extravagant jewelry.

Barrie and Tony even paid for Saffron to have various cosmetics surgeries. Saffron has had a Brazilian butt lift, a breast augmentation and has been getting lip filler since 16. The total cost is near $100K, and her dads were happy to foot the bill.

Saffron’s a business girl too

Even though Tony and Barrie have given their children an extravagant lifestyle, they also encourage their children to make their own way.

Saffron currently writes a column for The Sun called Fabulous, where no topic is off-limits. The family website names Saffron as the Barking Mad Cosmetics CEO.

Barrie urged Saffron to get a job, which resulted in the beauty line. It was her first business, ironically with Scott, but she didn’t build it entirely independently. Both of Saffron’s dads helped with the initial investment. She promotes the line on Facebook and YouTube.

Along with her writing and cosmetics business, Saffron has been building up her social media brand. The young adult often promotes products on her Instagram account.

Saffron Drewitt-Barlow has spent her life in the spotlight thanks to her two dads and their lavish lifestyle. The media frenzy regarding the family was the reason the Drewitt-Barlow family now lives in Tampa, Florida.

Fans can learn more about Saffron and her family during their stint on the hit Bravo sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.