Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore comes out as pansexual ‘’I’m attracted to energy’


Alli Dore from Below Deck Sailing Yacht confirms she's pansexual.
Alli from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has a couple hookups on the show with men and women. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Alli Dore has come out as pansexual, sharing that she’s attracted to a person’s energy.

The Season 2 trailer of the Bravo yachting show features Alli getting hot and heavy with a couple of different crew members.

Alli makes out with second stew Dani Soares and first-mate Gary King. The latter causes an issue because of Gary’s one-night stand with deckhand Sydney Zaruba, who’s now crushing on him.

Speaking of Sydney, she and Alli also played a little tonsil hockey during a crew game of truth or dare. Neither one of them minded spicing up the kiss making it hotter than the other crew members expected.

monsterscriticsreality

455 578

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Did you know #MAFS Season 11 had the highest success rate for couples staying married? 💕
...

View

Mar 27

11 4
Open
Did you know #MAFS Season 11 had the highest success rate for couples staying married? 💕 Which couple is your favorite? Woody & Amani — Bennett & Amelia — or Miles & Karen? 🍾 (📸: Lifetime) ———— #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs11 #mafs2020 #love #realitytv #neworleans #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #marriedatfirstsight11 #couplescam #mafscouplescam #woodyandamani #milesandkaren #bennettandamelia #cutecouplesgoals #mafsunfiltered #unfiltered #marriedatfirstsightusa

Did you know #MAFS Season 11 had the highest success rate for couples staying married? 💕

Which couple is your favorite?
Woody & Amani — Bennett & Amelia — or Miles & Karen? 🍾

(📸: Lifetime)
————
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs11 #mafs2020 #love #realitytv #neworleans #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #marriedatfirstsight11 #couplescam #mafscouplescam #woodyandamani #milesandkaren #bennettandamelia #cutecouplesgoals #mafsunfiltered #unfiltered #marriedatfirstsightusa ...

11 4

The Aussie native has now shared that she identifies as pansexual. Alli’s opening up about what attracts her to a person, and it has nothing to do with gender.

Alli comes out as pansexual

In an interview on the podcast Unpopular with Jacques Peterson, Alli got real with Jacques about falling for men and women.

“I haven’t been in relationships with women, but I have had flings with women,” Alli said. “‘I don’t feel like I’ve ever needed to make a big announcement about my sexuality, but I guess if you wanted to put a label on it, I would be pansexual.”

It’s a person’s energy that draws Alli to them. The physical anatomy doesn’t play a part in her attraction.

“‘I’m just attracted to human beings. I’m attracted to people’s aura. I’m attracted to energy,” she stated.

Alli’s confident in her sexuality

There’s one thing Alli doesn’t lack when it comes to her sexuality, confidence. When Alli feels an attraction towards a person, she goes for it.

“I’m quite a comfortable person with my sexuality. When I feel a sexual attraction with someone, it doesn’t matter who they are, what they are, what they identify as. It’s just something that is energetically there for me,” the Bravo personality expressed.

Alli finds herself in the middle of a love triangle on Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The third stew recently expressed it was a new situation for her. She even hinted that she might end up leaving Parsifal III in a relationship.

The craziness on Below Deck Sailing Yacht has only just begun. Viewers will continue to see Alli Dore have flings with both male and female crew members on the show. She’s proud to be pansexual and not afraid of sharing it on reality television.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/9c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
The Bravo yachting franchise Below Deck has has several crew members quit.
How many crew members have quit on Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht?
Jenna is apologizing for how rude she was to Captain Glenn.
Jenna MacGillivray apologizes to Captain Glenn Shephard for disrespectful behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Bravo producers are dishing Below Deck Sailing Yacht secrets.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers spill secrets to filming an entertaining show
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2: Here's what we know so far
What can fans expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2?
Captain Glenn Shephard dishes friendship with Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn opens up about bond with Captain Sandy and Captain Lee
Georgia Grobler from Below Deck Sailing Yacht drops her first song.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Georgia Grobler drops new single ahead of debut album – listen here
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x