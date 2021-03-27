Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore comes out as pansexual ‘’I’m attracted to energy’

Alli from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has a couple hookups on the show with men and women. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Alli Dore has come out as pansexual, sharing that she’s attracted to a person’s energy.

The Season 2 trailer of the Bravo yachting show features Alli getting hot and heavy with a couple of different crew members.

Alli makes out with second stew Dani Soares and first-mate Gary King. The latter causes an issue because of Gary’s one-night stand with deckhand Sydney Zaruba, who’s now crushing on him.

Speaking of Sydney, she and Alli also played a little tonsil hockey during a crew game of truth or dare. Neither one of them minded spicing up the kiss making it hotter than the other crew members expected.

The Aussie native has now shared that she identifies as pansexual. Alli’s opening up about what attracts her to a person, and it has nothing to do with gender.

Alli comes out as pansexual

In an interview on the podcast Unpopular with Jacques Peterson, Alli got real with Jacques about falling for men and women.

“I haven’t been in relationships with women, but I have had flings with women,” Alli said. “‘I don’t feel like I’ve ever needed to make a big announcement about my sexuality, but I guess if you wanted to put a label on it, I would be pansexual.”

It’s a person’s energy that draws Alli to them. The physical anatomy doesn’t play a part in her attraction.

“‘I’m just attracted to human beings. I’m attracted to people’s aura. I’m attracted to energy,” she stated.

Alli’s confident in her sexuality

There’s one thing Alli doesn’t lack when it comes to her sexuality, confidence. When Alli feels an attraction towards a person, she goes for it.

“I’m quite a comfortable person with my sexuality. When I feel a sexual attraction with someone, it doesn’t matter who they are, what they are, what they identify as. It’s just something that is energetically there for me,” the Bravo personality expressed.

Alli finds herself in the middle of a love triangle on Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The third stew recently expressed it was a new situation for her. She even hinted that she might end up leaving Parsifal III in a relationship.

The craziness on Below Deck Sailing Yacht has only just begun. Viewers will continue to see Alli Dore have flings with both male and female crew members on the show. She’s proud to be pansexual and not afraid of sharing it on reality television.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/9c on Bravo.