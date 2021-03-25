Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Izzy Wouters reacts to Sydney Zaruba and Gary King hook up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, shades Francesca Rubi


Below Deck alum Izzy Wouters dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht and shades Francesca Rubi.
Izzy spoke her mind about Below Deck Sailing Yacht while throwing shade about her Below Deck season. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Izzy Wouters has reacted to the Sydney Zaruba and Gary King guest cabin hook up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, shading Francesca Rubi in the process.

There’s no love lost between Izzy and Francesca from Below Deck Season 8. Izzy moved to the deck team to escape working with Francesca, but that didn’t ease the tension. As the battle between Elizabeth Frankini and Francesca escalated, Izzy was Team Liz all the way.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht brought up a hot topic from Izzy’s Below Deck season. Izzy has reacted to the drama in the witty, snarky demeanor fans have to come to love about her.

What did Izzy say about Sydney and Gary?

Viewers watched as Gary and Sydney helped themselves to a guest cabin to get frisky with each other. Their hookup occurred on the first crew night out, on Parsifal III, kicking off an awkward working relationship.

The topic of sleeping in guest cabins was a hot one on Below Deck Season 8. Elizabeth was ultimately fired for using the guest quarters with James Hough on two occasions without permission.

Izzy used Instagram stories to express her thoughts on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht guest cabin drama.

“Sydney is lucky that Daisy doesn’t have a personal vendetta against her yet,” Izzy wrote on a photo.

Another image was captioned, “Sydney and Gary are lucky they weren’t on BD8 otherwise, Glenn would have found out about the guest cabin before he’d managed to have a sip of his morning coffee.”

Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage captured both hilarious images.

Fans react to Izzy’s memes

The comments section of the @belowdeckaboveaverage post featuring Izzy’s memes throwing shade at Francesca filled up quickly.

Several users took issue with Izzy’s words, calling the deckhand “bitter” and “a child.” One user even accused Izzy of wanting to extend her 15 minutes of fame.

Yes, many of the fans were Team Francesca, finding nothing wrong with her expecting Elizabeth to do her job.

Not everyone was against Izzy. Several fans stopped up to defend Izzy’s memes.

One user declared what Izzy said in the memes was true. Francesca made a big deal of Elizabeth and James using the guest cabins. It does happen all the time on Below Deck, after all.

Others called Francesca a bully.

Below Deck Season 8 may be over, but that hasn’t stopped Izzy Wouters from dissing her fellow crew member Francesca Rubi. This time, Izzy used Below Deck Sailing Yacht to make her point.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


