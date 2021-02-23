Below Deck fans upset over Season 8 reunion, blame Andy Cohen and Bravo for ‘boring’ show

Below Deck fans are upset over the Season 8 reunion, blaming host Andy Cohen and Bravo for a boring show that left viewers with many questions.
It wasn’t the fact the show was virtual that had fans exploding on Twitter. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, each had explosive, drama-filled virtual chats that kept fans glued to the TV screen.
However, the Below Deck Season 8 lacked the fire previous reunions, virtual and in-person, have had. The reunion appeared poorly edited together and rushed. Andy abruptly signed off as he spilled Josiah Carter was set to replace fired stew Elizabeth Frankini.
Plus, the preview video Bravo released last week featured Captain Lee discussing his first season without Kate Chastain. The footage did not appear in the Below Deck Season 8 reunion.
Andy’s lack of Below Deck knowledge
The issue fans continue to have has a lot to do with Andy Cohen, who doesn’t know as much about the Below Deck franchise as the Real Housewives franchise.
Andy’s a producer on the latter. It makes sense he is more invested in that franchise and reunion shows.
Fans also feel that as the host, Andy should watch the season and appear interested in the reunion. Andy came across as bored during the Season 8 reunion, simply reading questions from cue cards instead of interacting with the crew.
It is no surprise Below Deck viewers continue to have issues with Andy. The host was blasted at Season 7 reunion too. However, he’s the face of Bravo, so fans shouldn’t expect a new reunion host anytime soon.
Below Deck reunion was too short and rushed
Twitter was flooded with fans calling the show rushed. There were so many topics not addressed, like Josiah joining the show. It has brought up the question of why the reunion was not two-parts.
Below Deck Season 7 and Below Deck Med Season 5 were two parts reunion shows. Plus, all of the Real Housewives reunions are multiple episodes.
Fans also wanted to hear more about Captain Lee opening up about his son and his thoughts on Eddie Lucas’ return as bosun. There was way too much focus on Elizabeth’s issue with the interior crew and brief fling with James Hough.
Social media was in agreement Bravo rushed the reunion, made it choppy, and focused too much on things fans already knew. There was no new light shed on the season.
Below Deck continues to be ratings gold for the network. There are even rumors of another spin-off. Yet fans can’t help but feel, at times, the franchise is treated like a redheaded stepchild.
Perhaps the network will do better with the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion later this year. Based on the trailer, there will be a lot of hot topics to dish on after the season ends.
What did you think of the reunion?
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres Monday, March 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.
