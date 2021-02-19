Bravo casting call teases new Below Deck spin-off: Is another show joining hit franchise?

The newest Below Deck show could involve yachting in cold water. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo’s latest casting call has teased a new Below Deck spin-off that has fans asking if another show is joining the hit yachting franchise.

Last summer, rumors swirled that Below Deck was getting a new addition to the franchise with a twist. It was to focus on what yachties do when the charter season isn’t in full swing. The concept was crew members living in a house in Florida, working in a shipyard.

EJ Jansen added to the rumor in an interview with David Yontef, host of Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, by spilling he thought the show was filming.

Although Bravo did add to the Below Deck family this year, it wasn’t the crew house idea. Instead, Below Deck Galley Talk debuted with former Below Deck and Below Deck Med alum dishing the yachting show’s latest season.

New casting call for charter guests

Bravo has another possible spin-off in the works. A casting call has gone out for charter guests ready to embark on a “luxury cold water and yachting experience.”

Charter Guest Casting website has been accepting applications for potential guests, including the vacation will be at a discounted price. Instagram account @meglax8, who works for the company, shared the casting call on the social media platform, including the hashtags #belowdeck #charterguest #bravo #bravotv.

Yes, Below Deck fans, it appears Bravo has plans to expand the franchise. No, it doesn’t mean Below Deck, Below Deck Med, or Below Deck Sailing Yacht are in jeopardy of going away.

The hit franchise has been ratings gold for the network. Below Deck Season 8 bumped The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the top-rated Bravo show this season.

Perhaps Bravo intends to make the Below Deck franchise have as many spin-offs as the Real Housewives.

Coldwater concept

There’s no question coming up with different versions of Below Deck can be challenging.

Changing the location was one idea, which helped launch Below Deck Mediterranean. Then adding the sailing concept for Below Deck Sailing Yacht again switched things up.

One thing all three of the current installments have in common is they all film in warm locations. Bravo deciding to tackle cold water locations will add a whole new dynamic and activity ideas. Plus, there will be a whole new set of challenges for the crew members.

Perhaps the cold-water spin-off could lure Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber. She has spent a lot of time working on various boats in Alaska.

What do you think about the latest Below Deck spin-off rumor?

Below Deck Season 8 reunion airs Monday, February 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.