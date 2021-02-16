Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach won’t work with Elizabeth Frankini again, says he should’ve fired her sooner

Captain Lee gave Elizabeth the benefit of the doubt but now wishes he hadn’t. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach has revealed he won’t work with Elizabeth Frankini again. The captain even shared he should have fired the third stew sooner.

Below Deck Season 8 came to a dramatic conclusion after Francesca Rubi fired Elizabeth, and the coronavirus pandemic cut the charter season short. Although Elizabeth pleaded with Francesca to let her finish out the season, the chief stew didn’t budge.

It turns out that the captain was more than supportive of Francesca’s decision. Captain Lee reflected on Elizabeth getting axed in his blog.

Captain Lee thinks Elizabeth should have fired sooner

The captain always takes responsibility for his actions. In his most recent blog, Captain Lee admitted he had high hopes for Elizabeth and gave her too many chances.

“I spent the whole season trying to justify keeping her on board, giving her chance after chance to redeem herself, but she seemed to have her own agenda, and that didn’t include yachting duties,” he shared in his blog.

Captain Lee also declared he wasn’t sure what motivated Elizabeth, but it certainly wasn’t her job. The stud of the sea reiterated all of Liz’s mistakes, including following James Hough around “like a lost dog.”

He does think Elizabeth has potential. However, the captain also feels she isn’t cut out for working on superyachts.

“In hindsight, I should have cut her loose about 3 charters ago but wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt, which was grossly misplaced on my part. I didn’t do her or the crew any favors by prolonging what turned out to be the inevitable outcome. I have to take responsibility for that one, my bad. Poor decision making on my part,” the Bravo personality wrote.

Captain Lee won’t work with Elizabeth again

The captain wishes nothing but the best for her future. Captain Lee, though, has expressed he will not work with her again.

One Twitter fan asked Captain Lee point-blank if he would work with Liz, and he replied, “No.” That’s the thing about the famous captain, he’s all about giving chances until it’s clear a crew member can’t cut it.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Captain Lee also expressed in his blog that James played a part in Elizabeth’s demise with how he strung her along. The captain did also admit that Francesca let Elizabeth impact the chief stew too much this season.

The Season 8 reunion show airs next week. Fans can expect Captain Lee Rosbach to express his thoughts on Elizabeth Frankini and other hot topics from the season.

Ashling Lorger has already spilled the Below Deck virtual chat gets fiery. The My Seanna crew was divided on the subject of Elizabeth and a few other issues too.

Below Deck Season 8 reunion airs Monday, February 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.