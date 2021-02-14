Below Deck: Josiah Carter teases he was Elizabeth Frankini’s replacement after she was fired

Josiah has fans talking after dropping a Below Deck bombshell on Below Deck Galley Talk. Pic credit: Bravo

Josiah Carter teased he was supposed to replace Elizabeth Frankini after she was fired from Below Deck.

The Below Deck Galley Talk star dropped the bombshell at the end of the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show. Yes, Josiah has fans buzzing with his latest revelation.

Was Josiah going to be Elizabeth’s replacement on Below Deck?

As Josiah watched chief stew Francesca Rubi finally get to fire Elizabeth on Below Deck, he shared a bit of news with his colleague Julia d’Albert Pusey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Do you know who Captain Lee called to finish the last two weeks in Antigua? I’ll give you one clue,” Josiah said as he pointed to himself.

Now fans have been left with two cliffhangers days before the Below Deck Season 8 finale. The season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, which apparently blows up in the finale.

There’s a slim chance, Josiah will make a brief appearance in the final episode but not likely. Hopefully, fans will at least see Captain Lee Robach call Josiah to ask about his return for the last couple of charters.

Pic credit: @RichardsLJ/Twitter

Will Josiah return for Season 9 of Below Deck?

As Season 8 of Below Deck comes to an end, fans are already speculating about Season 9. If Bravo follows the same filming format as previous years, Below Deck should begin shooting any day now.

One Twitter user suggested a new chef stew should be brought in for the new season. Josiah’s name was on the list of possibilities. Deckhand Izzy Wouters echoed that Josiah would be a great chief stew.

Pic credit: @WoutersIzzy/Twitter

If Josiah was to join Captain Lee on another Below Deck voyage as chief stew, Josiah would be the first male chief stew in franchise history.

Below Deck Mediterranean had the first female bosun, Malia White, in the franchise history. It’s about time a chief stew was a male too.

Based on Josiah Carter’s revelation he was supposed to replace Elizabeth Frankini on Below Deck Season 8, fans are certain he’s ready for a return.

It will be quite a while before viewers learn if Josiah does join Captain Lee again or if Francesca Rubi returns for another season. The interior has been a disaster on the current season.

Francesca and Elizabeth’s continued feud has people talking. The battle lines are drawn with fans declaring their alliance for Liz or Francesca.

One person who hasn’t been shy about her support for Elizabeth is Kate Chastain. Oh yes, Kate’s not a big fan of her replacement and has made that clear with some of her snippy remarks.

Do you want to see Josiah back on Below Deck?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.