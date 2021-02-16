Jackie Siegel spills Below Deck secrets, The Queen of Versailles reveals warning producers issued family

Below Deck producers helped guide the Siegel family during the My Seanna. Pic credit: @therealqueenofversailles/Instagram



Jackie Siegel has spilled some Below Deck secrets. The Queen of Versailles even revealed a warning that producers issued the family ahead of filming.

The Siegel family left quite an impression on the My Seanna crew for a couple of reasons.

One, Jackie and her husband, David, bonded with Captain Lee Rosbach over losing a child to a drug overdose. Two, Ashling Lorger told a white lie to drunk Daniel Siegel for his safety, and so he would go to bed.

Although Jackie had appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean alongside Captain Sandy Yawn, this was her husband David’s first time on the hit yachting franchise. The Queen of Versailles got candid on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef about her family’s experience on Below Deck.

What warning did the producers issue to the Siegel family?

When Bravo approached Jackie to be on Below Deck, she was initially going to go with a group of friends. Then, David decided to join Jackie, turning her girls’ trip into a family charter.

After arriving in Antigua, the Siegel family was briefed by producers before boarding the luxury yacht. It was then that the group was issued a warning.

“They tell us the one thing, the only rule that we have is to not mention anything to Captain Lee about the death of, you know, the loss of his son is that. That’s the only thing,” Jackie shared.

The rule was broken within minutes of the family boarding the My Seanna while speaking to Captain Lee Rosbach in the wheelhouse.

“I didn’t say it on camera, but I’m just thinking, Holy crap, we’re going to get kicked off the boat. It’s like, how could you do that? But then, all of a sudden Captain Lee, he started talking to us, and we told him that we had lost our daughter too. And we started talking about Victoria’s Voice and what we’re doing,” she explained.

Jackie previously shared David and Captain Lee became very close on the charter. The two men still keep in touch today.

Did Below Deck producers encourage her sons to drink?

Below Deck fans know David Jr. and Daniel were not 21 at the time of their appearance on the Bravo show. However, in Antigua, the drinking age is 18, which producers made very clear to the boys.

“I think they kind of encouraged my boys. Like, you know, the drinking age is 18 here, you know go for it,” Jackie said about the production team.

The Queen of Versailles also spilled the episode wasn’t’ a true depiction of how much the boys drank.

“Like a lot of it was Gatorade, though. It was making it look like he was drinking more than he was,” she stated.

No, Jackie isn’t blowing off her son drinking or Ashling having to lie to cut him off. She explained her husband did ask their sons if they had something to tell him. The answer was no.

After appearing on Below Deck and Below Deck Med, The Queen of Versailles, Jackie Siegel isn’t opposed to giving Below Deck Sailing Yacht a chance. Jackie would be the first person to appear on all three installments of the yachting franchise if it happens.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.