Is Bravo launching another Below Deck spin-off for the franchise?

A new casting call has Below Deck fans asking if Bravo is launching another spin-off in the hit yachting franchise.

Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht have become mega-hits for the network. Fans are addicted to all three shows.

Sailing Yacht took viewers a little longer than the other two to get into but it is reportedly returning for a second season, despite no official renewal from Bravo.

As the drama builds throughout the season, fans become more invested, and their opinions become stronger. Below Deck Season 7 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 have caused fan outrage, but both are also ratings hits for the network.

Below Deck on land?

Kristin K Casting has put out a call for yachties and aspiring yachties. The description shared that a new TV show is looking for experienced yachties that are currently in between charters. There is also a request for rookies that want to break into the yachting industry.

A second call has also gone out for an experienced crew house parent. The description shared that casting is underway for experts in the behind-the-scenes world of yachting. All veteran yachties that are looking to transition onto land or have a crew house already should apply.

“Behind-the-Scenes Gurus & Experts in the Hospitality Business for a new TV series that will give viewers a behind the scenes look at the luxury world of yachting. If you or anyone you know would be the perfect fit, email us at 51MindsCasting2020@gmail.com with your contact information, 5 photos, your resume, and why you’d be the perfect addition to our staff,” reads the caption of the two casting calls on Instagram.

The calls appear to be for a show that will focus on yachties on land. Crew houses are found in every major port and give the crew a place to stay in between jobs or while in training, according to Yachtie Pages.

Why Bravo may be looking to do crew house show?

Although Bravo is not mentioned in the casting call, 51 Minds is the production company behind the Below Deck franchise. It is a safe bet that the new show is for Bravo, which has been home to the franchise since 2011.

One reason the network may be looking to do a yachting show on land could have to do with the coronavirus pandemic. Filming on luxury yachts could become problematic as the virus continues to impact the world.

Creating a show that can be shot in a house bubble gives Bravo another more accessible way to film a new installment.

While the current health climate is likely playing a part, the other reason could be to switch up the Below Deck franchise a little bit. Below Deck Sailing Yacht added the twist of a sailing vessel versus a motor vessel.

However, there are only so many variations or installments that can be created on a yacht. Creating a show about the crew in between gigs or just embarking on a yachting career adds a new element. Plus, if it is a success, there could be spin-offs of a crew house show too.

Hopefully, Bravo will clue fans in soon regarding the possibility of a new Below Deck spin-off.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.