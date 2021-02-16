Below Deck reunion spoilers: Quitting crew members and hilarious Season 8 moments

There was a lot of laughs at the Below Deck reunion to balance out the drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Some Below Deck reunion spoilers tease crew members quitting and the crew discussing hilarious Season 8 moments during their virtual chat.

Bravo has given fans a preview clip from the reunion show, hosted by Andy Cohen. No, it’s not the explosive tension Ashling Lorger referred to involving her, Francesca Rubi, and Elizabeth Frankini.

Instead, the network showcased the lighter side of the season, with the My Seanna crew reflecting on some of the not-so-dramatic moments.

My Seanna crew talks good times on the yacht

Andy asked bosun Eddie Lucas what he thought was funnier, Captain Lee Rosbach drinking wine with guests or kicking drunk Delores off the yacht.

“I mean, they are both just crazy events,” Eddie said. “The red wine was hilarious, but the Delores event was amazing.”

The crew also asked who was responsible for the most hilarious comment made on Below Deck Season 8. There were a few, like “eat my cooter” courtesy of chef Rachel Hargrove.

While most of the crew agreed Rachel’s one-liner was tops, Captain Lee had a different opinion.

“The one that sticks in my mind, that caught me totally off guard was Izzy’s camel toe,” the stud of the sea spilled.

Izzy’s one-liner left the captain speechless and continued to make him chuckle throughout the season.

Rachel wasn’t the only crew member who almost quit

Below Deck will never forget Rachel’s rage-filled rant that resulted in her quitting for hours, leaving the crew freaking out. Of course, Rachel returned and killed it the rest of the season, well, at least in terms of her cooking.

Andy wanted to know how many other crew members thought about leaving the My Seanna mid-season.

Deckhand James Hough raised his hand. James then revealed early on, quitting crossed his mind. The reason was that he was working hard but not having any fun.

“I thought about dipping out a few times but stayed,” James shared.

Viewers will recall a couple of episodes into the season that James did talk about leaving. He made it pretty clear all season what was really important to him was having a good time.

James did work hard, but he wasn’t into all work and no play aspect of being on Below Deck.

There’s oh so much more for the Season 8 crew to discuss at the reunion show. The first season without Kate Chastain will for sure be addressed.

Plus, the firings of Shane Coopersmith and Elizabeth Frankini are guaranteed to be discussed.

Watch the Below Deck reunion preview clip here.

Below Deck Season 8 reunion airs Monday, February 22 at 0/8c on Bravo.