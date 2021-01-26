Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach stuns Andy Cohen with drunk Delores joke

Captain Lee tried to be funny regarding charter guest Delores but didn’t work. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach stunned Andy Cohen with his drunk Delores joke on Watch What Happens Live.

The infamous captained joined chef Rachel Hargrove virtually to dish all things Below Deck with Andy. It has been an eventful couple of weeks on the hit yachting show. Andy couldn’t wait to get the low down, especially from Captain Lee.

One of the most talked-about moments of Season 8 occurred in the past three episodes. It involved a drunk charter guest, Delores, who chose to go for a late-night swim. Delores’ actions caused Captain Lee to lose it on her and her friends to send her packing.

Captain Lee’s joke falls flat

Last week Andy had Delores on WWHL to discuss her actions on Below Deck. She not only had no regrets but didn’t feel she owed Captain Lee an apology. This week it was Captain Lee’s turn to speak.

The host wanted to know what the captain thought of Delores, saying she was never given a life vest or floatation device to help her after she jumped in the water.

“I think she’s totally delusional,” the captain responded.

When Andy specifically pushed for an answer on Delores saying there was a lack of safety gear to help her, Captain Lee made a remark that left Andy speechless.

“Well, have you seen her? I mean, she has her own PFDs, {a personal floatation device),” Captain Lee stated.

“Oh boy,” Andy replied, as he and the virtual audience looked very uncomfortable.

Changing his tone

After Captain Lee’s remark fell flat, he quickly changed his tune and got serious regarding Delores’ response to her time on Below Deck.

“What she did was wrong,” Captain Lee expressed. “She shouldn’t have gone there. I told her not to go in the water. I don’t know what part about that she did not understand. It’s very simple; I was very explicit. And it is dangerous to go swimming in the water at night. When you can lose sight of somebody really, really quickly. And then you don’t just get it back.”

Captain Lee Rosbach has had his fair share of challenging charter guests over his eight seasons on Below Deck. However, no one has gotten under his skin the way Delores did, and it showed when he lost it on her.

As Below Deck Season 8 begins to wind down, there are still plenty of jaw-dropping moments to keep fans entertained. Delores’s late-night swim and Captain Lee’s wrath will most certainly go down as the most OMG moment of the season.

Unless, of course, there’s a moment coming up that fans are unaware of that will bump Delores out of the number one spot. It is reality television, so anything is possible.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.