Below Deck: Rachel Hargrove dishes on America’s Next Top Model audition

Rachel shared her America’s Next Top Model story with her Below Deck costars. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck chef, Rachel Hargrove has dished all about her audition for America’s Next Top Model, including her thoughts on Tyra Banks.

Rachel may be new to the yachting series, but she’s had an interest in reality television since she tried out for ANTM back in 2005. The chef auditioned for Cycle 4 of the famous modeling show.

On the most recent Below Deck episode, the chef revealed to her My Seanna crew members that she was once on Tyra Banks’ show.

Rachel spilled that Tyra Banks didn’t think she took the audition seriously. After all, when asked why the chef was at the casting call for America’s Next Top Model, Rachel told Tyra, “Why not?”

Looking back on ANTM

On the Below Deck Season 8 After Show, Rachel gave fans more insight into her brief past on reality television. Rachel explained that she was bartending, and a casting director asked if she ever thought of being a model.

“I was bartending at the time, and a lady came over to me for casting and was like, ‘Have you ever thought about being a model?’ And I was like, ‘No, have you met me?” Rachel shared. “She was just like, ‘No, we’re serious. Do you want to come and be on America’s Next Top Model?’ And I was like, ‘Does a bear s--t in the woods?’ I was like, let me put this bottle of Jager down at my bar. They can wait on their shots. Where do I sign?”

The overall experience lasted about 30 seconds, but it left a lasting impression on Rachel. She had a blast the entire day.

One of the best parts of auditioning for Rachel was the chance to interact with Tyra Banks, even if it was brief. Rachel credits the experience for enlightening and piquing her curiosity about reality television.

What would Rachel change about ANTM?

Although, for the most part, Rachel was pleased with her audition for America’s Next Top Model, there was one thing she wishes she could change.

Rachel told Entertainment Tonight she wished cameras were filming after her failed attempt to get on the reality TV show.

“I actually, I wish that we had cameras when I didn’t make it to the next round, ’cause then I got all the other girls, ’cause, like, we were sequestered away in a hotel room, and I had bottle service come, and we just got wasted, and we snuck out of the hotel and like, partied downstairs. It was great,” she expressed to the entertainment show.

There are many layers to chef Rachel Hargrove as Below Deck fans are quickly learning. She makes quite the impression wherever she goes, and Rachel’s ANTM audition was no exception.

