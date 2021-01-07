Below Deck Season 8 cast reacts to drunk charter guest’s late-night swim

The Below Deck Season 8 cast reacted to the drunk charter guest, Dolores, and her late-night swim during the Below Deck Season 8 After Show.

It was the episode fans have been waiting months to see play out on their television screens. Captain Lee Rosbach unleashed on charter guest Dolores after she jumped in the water at night.

Dolores managed to push the captain’s buttons to a point fans have never seen in all his years on the Bravo show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate Chastain gave fans Captain Lee’s secret sign that indicates his anger level. It occurred during the dinner he had with Dolores and her group of pals.

The My Seanna crew didn’t hold back on their thoughts regarding the OMG moment.

Finding humor amid the drama

Deckhand James Hough had a front-row seat to the incident. James shared people do stupid stuff when drinking. He didn’t see a problem with it, other than he’s not a good swimmer.

James wasn’t sure why Francesca Rubi thought he could jump in and get Dolores out of the water. He joked they probably would have both drowned if he had to play savior.

Read More Captain Lee Rosbach explains how he splits crew tip on Below Deck

“If you’re going to f**k it up, I mean f**k it really up,” chef Rachel Hargrove laughed. “She did it.”

Third stew Elizabeth Frankini understood the safety concern and lack of respect Dolores showed Captain Lee. However, Elizabeth also reflected on times she floated in the ocean on her back relaxing having fun.

Ashling Lorger recalled Dolores asking her for fish food right before Ash went to bed. The stew had no idea what was coming next.

“To be honest, I didn’t think it was gonna go that south. I thought people were gonna start to dwindle away after dinner settling and go down to bed,” Ashling shared. “But that actually flipped the opposite direction and went absolutely crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Below Deck (@belowdeckmedbravo)

A whole new side of Captain Lee

Francesca watched the drama unfold right in front of her. The shocked look on her face during the episode spoke volumes. She elaborated on the incident during the after show.

“Charter guests are free to really do whatever they want,” the chief stew said. “But when it becomes a safety issue, and you saw how angry Captain Lee was, it was a full-on situation.”

Eddie also commented on Captain Lee’s anger on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“It’s hard to really imagine a time he’s been that angry. But, I mean, if you remember back to Season 1, he did cancel the charter halfway through, and he was pretty pissed off then,” Eddie stated. “But I think this time was worse because it was just such a slap in the face right in Captain’s face, just like, ‘I’m not gonna listen to you at all.’ He was really pissed.”

#BelowDeck stars @AshlingLorger & Eddie Lucas dished on the current season when they virtually stopped by the #WWHL Clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/u12tQOfWcy — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 5, 2021

The fallout of Dolores’ drunken incident continues into the next episode. Captain Lee Rosbach canceled the charter, but will he follow through with his threat?

All bets are on yes, the charter is over. Dolores crossed the line with the stud of the sea, and there is no going back.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.