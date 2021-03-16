Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King speaks out about Sydney Zaruba hook up, saying ‘it shouldn’t have happened’

Gary explained his behavior toward Sydney on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Pic credit Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht first mate Gary King is speaking out about hooking up with deckhand Sydney Zaruba.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocol, the group had to stay on the sailing yacht for the night off. Fans watched as Gary got flirty with stew Alli Dore at the beginning of the night. By the end of the evening though, Sydney and Gary ended up in a guest cabin together.

The next day awkwardness set in, especially as they both did the walk of shame back to their cabins. However, Gary played it off to chief engineer Colin MacRae like only a little kissing took place, which was not the case.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They hooked up, making for an interesting day at work. Gary was distant toward Sydney, who became worried about his behavior.

What did Gary say about hooking up with Sydney on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

After Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gary and Colin appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The host wasted no time getting to the nitty-gritty of Gary’s guest cabin tryst.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Well, to be honest, I did say to her that it was just gonna be a one-night stand, and that’s how I kind of felt about it,” Gary said. “So, I didn’t want to give her any more reason to feel involved.”

Andy wasn’t convinced Sydney agreed to the one-night fling, but Gary reiterated it was in the subtitles during the episode. Gary was right. Their muffled voices were subtitled for viewers to see what he said while in the guest cabin.

The first mate did spill to Andy the reason he acted distant toward Sydney the next day.

“I didn’t want to lead her on. Sometimes things happen, and it happened. You know, I just had to get on through with it. You can’t keep living in the past,” Gary stated. “It shouldn’t have happened. I think we both know that. We both knew that then.”

Why did Gary go from Alli to Sydney

One virtual audience member on WWHL asked the one question all fans wanted to know. Why did Gary flirt all night with Alli and then hook up with Sydney?

“To be honest, I wanted to hook up with Alli, but she didn’t want to hook up with me. Then what happened, happened, I guess,” Gary expressed.

The drama between Gary King, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore is only beginning on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Both Alli and Sydney have spoken out on finding themselves in the middle of a love triangle on Season 2 of the Bravo yachting show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.