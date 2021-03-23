Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans call out Sydney Zaruba for desperately chasing Gary King


Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want Sydney Zaruba to stope running after Gary King.
Sydney and Gary’s one night-stand is turning out to be more drama than he intended. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are calling out Sydney Zaruba for desperately chasing Gary King after their one-night stand.

Gary and Sydney got frisky the first time the crew had their night-out on Parsifal III. Although the first mate was flirting with Sydney and Alli Dore, he ended up in a guest cabin with his deckhand. While in the guest quarters, Gary let Sydney know their tryst was going to be nothing more than a one-night stand.

Well, that hasn’t been the case for Sydney. She crawled into Gary’s bunk on the most recent episode looking for some action.

The deckhand did say she likes to have a warm body next to her when she’s drinking. Sydney also admitted to liking Gary as more than a friend.

monsterscriticsreality

433 550

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last ...

View

Mar 22

4 2
Open
Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last night she was in true form at Falynn Guobadia’s house for a Halloween party where things took a turn for the worse. Falynn made her first appearance on Kandi Burruss’ Speak on It, and she dished all about the dramatic episode. Find out what she said “made everything spiral” at the link in the bio! (Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/Bravo) #latoyaali #falynnguobadia #kandiburruss #speakonit

Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last night she was in true form at Falynn Guobadia’s house for a Halloween party where things took a turn for the worse.

Falynn made her first appearance on Kandi Burruss’ Speak on It, and she dished all about the dramatic episode. Find out what she said “made everything spiral” at the link in the bio!

(Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/Bravo)

#latoyaali #falynnguobadia #kandiburruss #speakonit ...

4 2

It’s quickly becoming clear to fans that Sydney’s not giving up on Gary despite his constant flirting with Alli.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans call out Sydney

Twitter was buzzing following the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Fans had a lot to say when it came to Sydney pursuing Gary.

Social media was in agreement that Sydney was throwing herself at Gary. The guy has taken her aside to explain the situation multiple times.

Yes, Gary’s in the wrong for having sex with Sydney when she’s his deckhand. However, she’s making herself look so bad and desperate.

Pic credit: @ShayPeyote/Twitter

Plus, several Twitter users bluntly stated Gary’s not worth the way Sydney is acting.

Below Deck Sailing fan tweet about Sydney
Pic credit: @@thatwoudbme/Twitter

Gary and Sydney drama’s far from over

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 has only just begun. Four episodes into the new season, and it’s pretty clear the Gary, Alli, and Sydney drama will take center stage.

Twitter users are over the love triangle, which isn’t really a love triangle, yet. Alli recently spoke about finding herself in an unusual situation on the Parsifal III.

Sydney spilled to Below Deck Mediterranean’s Aesha Scott that bad things happen when a good-looking crew is contained to a yacht for six weeks. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the crew members weren’t allowed to explore Croatia on their night off.

On his Watch What Happens Live debut, Gary admitted hooking up with Sydney was a bad idea. Gary reiterated Alli was the one he was interested in from the beginning.

Fans are in for a lot more drama with Sydney Zaruba, Gary King, and Alli Dore. Social media may want Sydney to stop being desperate, but all signs point to the exact opposite happening this season.

What do you think about Sydney’s actions?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan are engaged.
Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan engaged: Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast reacts to happy news
Sydney dishes Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Sydney Zaruba reveals why Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 is ‘unlike any other’
Jenna MacGillivray from Below Deck Sailing Yacht reacts to producers not asking her back to show.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jenna MacGillivray responds to producer’s reason for not asking her to return
There have been a few drug busts featured in the Below Deck franchise.
Below Deck drug bust: How many have there been for the Bravo franchise?
COVID-19 threatens to end Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.
Did the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew get COVID-19?
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crash leaves Captain Glenn Shephard enraged.
Captain Glenn Shephard teases cause of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 boat crash
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x