Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans call out Sydney Zaruba for desperately chasing Gary King

Sydney and Gary’s one night-stand is turning out to be more drama than he intended. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are calling out Sydney Zaruba for desperately chasing Gary King after their one-night stand.

Gary and Sydney got frisky the first time the crew had their night-out on Parsifal III. Although the first mate was flirting with Sydney and Alli Dore, he ended up in a guest cabin with his deckhand. While in the guest quarters, Gary let Sydney know their tryst was going to be nothing more than a one-night stand.

Well, that hasn’t been the case for Sydney. She crawled into Gary’s bunk on the most recent episode looking for some action.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The deckhand did say she likes to have a warm body next to her when she’s drinking. Sydney also admitted to liking Gary as more than a friend.

It’s quickly becoming clear to fans that Sydney’s not giving up on Gary despite his constant flirting with Alli.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans call out Sydney

Twitter was buzzing following the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Fans had a lot to say when it came to Sydney pursuing Gary.

Social media was in agreement that Sydney was throwing herself at Gary. The guy has taken her aside to explain the situation multiple times.

Yes, Gary’s in the wrong for having sex with Sydney when she’s his deckhand. However, she’s making herself look so bad and desperate.

Pic credit: @ShayPeyote/Twitter

Plus, several Twitter users bluntly stated Gary’s not worth the way Sydney is acting.

Pic credit: @@thatwoudbme/Twitter

Gary and Sydney drama’s far from over

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 has only just begun. Four episodes into the new season, and it’s pretty clear the Gary, Alli, and Sydney drama will take center stage.

Twitter users are over the love triangle, which isn’t really a love triangle, yet. Alli recently spoke about finding herself in an unusual situation on the Parsifal III.

Sydney spilled to Below Deck Mediterranean’s Aesha Scott that bad things happen when a good-looking crew is contained to a yacht for six weeks. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the crew members weren’t allowed to explore Croatia on their night off.

On his Watch What Happens Live debut, Gary admitted hooking up with Sydney was a bad idea. Gary reiterated Alli was the one he was interested in from the beginning.

Fans are in for a lot more drama with Sydney Zaruba, Gary King, and Alli Dore. Social media may want Sydney to stop being desperate, but all signs point to the exact opposite happening this season.

What do you think about Sydney’s actions?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.