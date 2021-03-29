Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Tony and Barrie Drewitt-Barlow net worth, kids, boyfriends, and more

Barrie and Tony gained fame as Britain’s first two gay dads. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests Tony and Barrie Drewitt-Barlow are no strangers to the spotlight.

Tony and Barrie first made headlines in 1999 when they became Britain’s first gay dads to have children via a surrogate.

21-year-old twins, Aspen and Saffron, fathered by both men, are the oldest of Barrie and Tony’s five children. They are also parents to 17-year-old Orlando and 10-year-old twins Jasper and Dallas.

The Drewitt-Barlow family isn’t just famous because of Tony and Barrie being Britain’s first gay dads. They live a lavish lifestyle that includes ensuring their children never want for anything.

Tony and Barrie Drewitt-Barlow net worth

Online reports revealed Tony and Barrie Drewitt-Barlow have a combined net worth of $40 million. The two men have several business ventures that include real estate and Princeton Consumer Research, a global medical research company.

They also have separate business dealings. Barrie founded the British Surrogacy Centre of America, which helps all couples have children.

Tony has made several investments over the years, including Bitcoin, which reportedly earned him nearly $90 million in February. The majority of Tony’s Bitcoin windfall was split up among his children.

The Drewitt-Barlow family has appeared in several docuseries about their life and reality TV shows, like Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Barrie and Tony create a modern family

In 2019, Tony and Barrie split after Barrie fell in love with Saffron’s boyfriend, Scott. Barrie and Tony both admit their marriage had been over for years. The romance was gone. They didn’t even share a bedroom.

The former spouses were always great friends who loved each other and their children. They decided to continue to live together and co-parent after the split.

Barrie and Scott got engaged on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They welcomed their first child last November. Scott and Barrie hope to give baby Valentina, whose godfather is Tony, a sibling close to her age too.

Tony also has a new boyfriend, Brent. The latter was Tony’s nurse as he dealt with his second round of throat cancer.

Brent and Tony are looking forward to the future despite Tony’s cancer battle. They are even considering having a child of their own.

Barrie, Scott, Tony, and Brent live with all the children in a lavish Tampa mansion. They are a modern family full of love.

One reason the family left Britain was to escape the media frenzy that followed their every move. The Drewitt-Barlow family understands people are interested in their unconventional lifestyle.

However, they are not looking to have history repeat itself with the media in the US. They did appear on the hit Bravo sailing show, so the family still wants to be in the spotlight, at least a little bit.

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow are no strangers to fame. Their modern family and extravagant lifestyle have kept them in the limelight for decades.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.