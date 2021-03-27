How many crew members have quit on Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Only one of the installment of the Below Deck franchise hasn’t had a crew member quit ever. Pic credit: Bravo

One question on Bravo fans’ minds lately is how many crew members have quit on Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The hit yachting show has become a fan favorite of the years. Below Deck has three spin-offs, including Below Deck Galley Talk and rumors of another one in the works.

It’s been nearly a decade since Below Deck was introduced on Bravo. There are 15 seasons between Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over 100 crew members have been featured on the yachting franchise keeping fans entertained season after season. Let’s take a look at how many of those crew members have quit in the middle of the show.

Below Deck

The longest-running installment in the franchise is, of course, Below Deck. After eight seasons, several crew members have been fired, and some left on their own accord.

A total of 5 crew members have quit from Below Deck.

Season 1 second engineer C.J. Lebeau walked off the Honor right before the final charter after having a challenging time dealing with all the yacht rules.

Deckhand Don Abenante quit only a few episodes into Season 3 after getting in trouble with Captain Lee Rosbach and Eddie Lucas for jumping into the water without permission.

Season 6 third stew Caroline Bedol quit the show and it became one of the most dramatic exits in the series. Caroline resigned then agreed to help get the yacht ready for the next charter. She ended up locked in a cabin and left in tears after accusing Kate Chastain and Josiah Carter of bullying her.

Abbi Murphy from Season 7 quit a couple of charters in because she felt the deck job wasn’t right for her. She also got engaged while on The Valor and wanted to be with her fiancé.

Deckhand Avery Russell was poised to be Eddie’s right-hand man until a family emergency forced him to leave less than 24 hours into the first charter during Season 8.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med

Out of five seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, only one crew member has quit.

Second stew Lara Flumiani walked off The Wellington clashing with chief stew Hannah Ferrier. Lara made Captain Sandy Yawn meet her on the dock to resign, citing a toxic work environment as the reason for leaving after one charter.

Ironically, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has had the same number of crew members quit, and the sailing spin-off is only in its second season.

Parker McCown didn’t mesh with the deck team of Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan. After a meeting with Captain Glenn Shephard, Parker chose to quit. Season 2 just hit the airwaves so the Below Deck Sailing Yacht stat could change.

There have only been several people who have quit Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht mid-season. Plenty of crew members have not returned to the franchise, but that’s not included in this list.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.