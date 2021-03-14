Kate Chastain disses Below Deck crew members who claim to not watch Bravo show

News

Kate Chastain has dissed Below deck crew members who claim not to watch the Bravo show before appearing on it.

The former chief stew doesn’t hold back when expressing her feeling, especially when it comes to Below Deck. Kate certainly helped make the reality TV show what it is today, thanks to her six-season stint.

Since Kate debuted in Season 2 of Below Deck, two new installments in the hit yachting franchise have hit airwaves. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 just began, while Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 will reportedly hit the small screen this summer.

Kate calls out crew members who insist they didn’t watch show

Kate chatted with Michelle Collins on her SiriusXM radio show last week. The topic quickly turned to people researching a television show before appearing on it. She compared it to crew members who come on Below Deck but insist they haven’t watched an episode of the show.

“If they said no to me about previously watching the show, I’d think to myself you’re either stupid, or you’re lying,” Kate expressed. “Because if you’re about to go on a show that plays all over the world, wouldn’t you want to know what you’re getting into?”

Unlike other reality TV shows, the Below Deck crew holds down a job and works for real guests on a real superyacht. Since it’s a job, Kate doesn’t believe cast members wouldn’t watch the show to research the captain or other crew members.

There’s always that one crew member

A good majority of those cast on Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht proudly admit they’ve seen the show before.

Kate, for example, has told the story of working with chef Rachel Hargrove on a yacht while watching Below Deck Season 1. The blonde beauty has admitted more than once that she applied for Below Deck to take Adriene Gang’s place.

Each season of the yachting franchise has at least one crew member who states in an interview he or she has never seen the show.

Below Deck Season 8 deckhand Rob Phillips said in a Q&A session on Reddit, Rob said he never watched the show. While he was absent at the reunion, Rachel and Elizabeth Frankini spilled Rob hasn’t even watched Season 8.

It’s hard to imagine a show as popular as the Below Deck franchise, which airs marathons frequently on Bravo ,that new crew members haven’t seen the series.

Kate Chastain has issues with those claims and shared her harsh opinion on the topic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

