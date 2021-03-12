Why did Kate Chastain leave Bravo’s Chat Room? Hannah Berner hints at reason for Below Deck alum’s exit

Hannah already has someone she wants to replace Kate on Bravo’s Chat Room. Pic credit: Bravo

Why did Kate Chastain leave Bravo’s Chat Room has been a question on fans’ minds since news broke that she was no longer a host. Kate’s co-host on Bravo’s Chat Room, Hannah Berner, has hinted at the reason the Below Deck alum exited the late-night show.

Bravo’s Chat Room was renewed for 13 more episodes last month. Porsha Williams announced the news in an Instagram post but only tagged Hannah and fellow co-host Gizelle Bryant. The post sparked rumors Kate was done with the show, especially since she was notably absent for the most recent episode.

Although the Below Deck beauty hasn’t spoken out on her abrupt departure, Hannah has shed some light on the hot topic.

What did Hannah say about Kate leaving Bravo’s Chat Room?

In a candid interview with Style Caster, Hannah opened up about getting the Bravo’s Chat Room gig. The Summer House star revealed the late-night talk show was Kate’s idea.

Kate was the one who reached out to Hannah to be part of the virtual chat.

“I did a couple chemistry tests, and it ended up working out,” Hannah explained. “She actually created the show, and she got the show off the ground. I know she has a lot of other projects going on. I just wish her the best. I don’t know exactly what’s going on. But she’s teased it. I just know she’s onto bigger and better things.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Kate would no-longer serve as an executive producer of the female talk show. Neither Kate nor Bravo have commented on Kate’s producer status with the show.

Since she did create Bravo’s Chat Room, it would be unusual that Kate walked away from the show entirely.

Who does Hannah think should replace Kate?

Hannah not only hinted about why Kate left Bravo’s Chat Room but also spilled who she thinks would make a suitable replacement.

“I like Margaret Josephs. She’s straight up and hilarious,” Hannah shared. “Maybe someone from Beverly Hills because we talk about them a lot. Rinna could be interesting. But so much of it is chemistry, and I do think Margaret Josephs could hang with us because there’s a lot of east coast energy happening.”

Hannah will miss working with Kate on Bravo’s Chat Room but enjoys filming with Porsha and Gizelle.

Below Deck fans hoped Kate Chastain leaving Bravo’s Chat Room meant she was returning to the hit yachting series. Some fans are convinced Kate’s helping launch a new Below Deck spin-off slated to film in cold waters, adding a new twist to the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.