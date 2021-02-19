Below Deck alum Kate Chastain exits Bravo’s Chat Room

Kate will no longer be on Bravo’s Chat Room and fans hope it means she is returning to Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

In a shocking move, Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain has exited Bravo’s Chat Room.

News the female talk show that dishes all things Bravo and pop culture was extended for 13 episodes broke on Thursday. The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, and Summer House’s Hannah Berner will all continue with the late-night show.

Kate leaves Bravo’s Chat Room

E! News was first to confirm that Kate will no longer be associated with Bravo’s Chat Room. An insider close to the talk show’s production spilled the shocking news to the entertainment website.

Kate was noticeably absent from the most recent episode this past Sunday. Hannah, Porsha, and Gizelle did not address Kate missing. They simply went on with the show in a business-as-usual fashion.

Porsha used Instagram to share her excitement over the talk show continuing. The RHOA star tagged Gizelle and Hannah, but not Kate.

“The CHATROOM continues!!! 13 MORE EPISODES!!! Thank you for loving our show!! We love seeing your comments and tweets keep em coming!! Love ya Co-Host @gizellebryant @beingbernz,” Porsha captioned the photo.

Fans began flooding the post with questions about Kate but have yet to receive an answer.

What happened with Kate and Bravo’s Chat Room?

The elephant in the room, of course, is why Kate won’t be part of Bravo’s Chat Room anymore. Bravo has put a lot of stock in the former chief stew since she became one of their breakout stars.

Kate rose to fame as Below Deck’s infamous chief stew for six seasons. When Kate left after Season 7, she alluded to still working with Bravo and Andy Cohen.

Since her departure, Kate has appeared on Bravo’s digital series Ghosted, Below Deck Galley Talk, and Watch with Kate. The latter two involved the former chief stew giving her commentary on episodes of Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.

Below Deck fans are hoping the move means Kate will be returning to Below Deck. Season 8 has ended, and the former chief stew had a lot of thoughts on watching it.

Pic credit: @Jessica65481190/Twitter

Plus, Season 9 should begin filming any day now. The timing of Kate exiting Bravo’s Chat Room has some fans convinced she had a conflict because of Below Deck filming.

There didn’t appear to be any drama with the Bravo’s Chat Room ladies. Kate even recently declared Gizelle would make an excellent Below Deck crew member. Also, Hannah Berner had nothing but lovely things to say about her cohosts, Kate included, to The Daily Dish.

Fans will have to simply wait until Kate Chastain shares why she left Bravo’s Chat Room or announce a new project. The blonde beauty keeping quiet definitely means Kate has something up her sleeve.

Bravo’s Chat Room airs Sundays at 10:30/9:30c on Bravo.