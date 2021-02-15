Kate Chastain reveals which Real Housewives stars would make the best and worst Below Deck crew members

Kate has lots of thoughts about who would make a good crew member from the Real Housewives franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain has revealed which Real Housewives stars would be the best and worst Below Deck crew members.

The former Below Deck chief stew knows yachting and the Real Housewives.

Kate has never been one to shy away from her opinion. It’s one of many reasons why Kate has become so great at commentary shows like Below Deck Galley Talk and Bravo’s Chat Room.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now the blonde beauty has shared some insight into what would happen if two reality worlds, Below Deck and the Real Housewives, collided.

These Real Housewives stars would make the best crew members

In a chat with US Weekly, Kate spilled the tea on possible famous crew members. Her first choice was her Bravo’s Chat Room cohost and The Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant.

“Gizelle Bryant, I think, would make a great second stew,” Kate said. “I think she’s very supportive. I think she’d be fantastic at the job.”

Another person on the best crew member list includes The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan, but not because of her work ethic.

Read More Kate Chastain reveals the one condition that would make her return to Below Deck

“Also, Sonja Morgan would just make me laugh. I don’t really think she’d be amazing at the job, but man, she’d make me laugh,” Kate expressed to the weekly magazine.

This Real Housewives star would be the worst crew member

It turns out there was only one person from the Real Housewives franchise that Kate felt was deserving of making the Below Deck worst crew member list.

“I definitely think that we can all agree that Ramona Singer would not be great. She would probably not want to unpack the luggage for other people. She doesn’t even like to do it for herself!” the former chief stew stated.

Kate didn’t mention her other Bravo’s Chat Room cohost, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams on either list, which could be viewed as good or bad. At least Kate didn’t say Porsha would be the worst crew member.

Even though she’s no longer on Below Deck, Kate has been incredibly vocal regarding her feelings about Season 8 and not just on Below Deck Galley Talk.

Kate live tweets during each episode of Below Deck. The Bravo personality showed her support for fired stew Elizabeth Frankini after Francesca Rubi gave Liz her walking papers. Kate managed to shade her replacement in the process of defending Elizabeth.

As Below Deck Season 8 winds down and Below Deck Galley Talk ends its inaugural run, fans can’t help but wonder what’s next for Kate Chastain.

One thing that for sure will never happen is any of Kate’s Real Housewives picks for crew members ever working on Below Deck. The Real Housewives women will stick to being guests on the yachting shows.

Garcelle Beauvais will appear on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.